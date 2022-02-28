Mayor of Pueblo Recognizes Governor Polis’ Announcement of Colorado’s Next Chapter

PUEBLO – Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar shared his enthusiasm for the announcement on Friday, Feb. 25 from Governor Jared Polis amidst the COVID-19 pandemic with Colorado’s Next Chapter: Our Roadmap to Moving Forward.

Colorado currently has the tenth lowest death rate in the entire nation and one of the highest vaccination rates, including third doses in kids. Governor Polis’ press conference explained what residents of the state could expect according to vaccination status, those who are not fully vaccinated and for those who are vaccinated but immunocompromised or high-risk.

“You’ve done your part Colorado and you’ve earned the right to move beyond the pandemic in your lives and we as a state are here to help you do that and prepare just as aggressively as we have over the last two years,” said Governor Polis.

Governor Polis explained that Colorado will continue to prepare the state to move forward, and the next chapter includes four areas. The four key categories include planning for hospital readiness, public health readiness and surge planning, healthcare workforce expansion and engaging in federal government reform. He stated this plan is to prepare for another crisis that could occur in the future and to continue to mitigate COVID throughout the state.

“Our economy’s recovering faster and stronger than many of our neighboring states and our shut down was shorter and our schools have been in session more than many other states,” said Governor Polis. “And finally for the first time in two years, we’re seeing a semblance of normality.”

The Governor went on to say that over 91% of the population has been exposed to virus either through prior infection or as a result of full vaccination.

“We have learned to be flexible throughout the past two years and we’re finally starting to see where our numbers in our communities are much more manageable and less threatening to our healthcare infrastructure,” said Mayor Gradisar. “We’re grateful for the work of our healthcare providers and essential workers who have borne the majority of this burden throughout the pandemic.”

This week the Pueblo County one-week average positivity rate averaged at 3.5% while the cumulative cases have decreased. Pueblo County is now in the level blue “caution” for a 14-day count of declining or stable hospitalizations.

“I still want to encourage Puebloans to be respectful of one another for those who want to continue to wear masks or those who are cautious because they are medically vulnerable,” said Gradisar. “I know we are all anxious to put COVID aside and I’m glad to see this plan outlined by Governor Polis will help us move forward across Colorado just as we’re looking to move forward here in Pueblo.”