The team behind Halo Infinite has a lot going on, turns out, and a new blog post outlines where their priorities are and what they have in mind for a release schedule moving forward. Right now, they're working primarily on completing Season 2, which will release on May 3rd. They're also working on co-op play for the campaign, which won't release at the same time as Season 2, but will release during it. They're also then working on Forge, so you can make your own stuff, and Season 3 for release later this year.

