Tonight's WWE MSG show featured the Tribal Chief himself taking in one of his deadliest opponents in Seth Rollins, and Rollins didn't even make it to the bell before being attacked. Reigns attacked Rollins before the match had officially started, and he didn't waste time trying to finish him off, charging up for a Superman Punch while Rollins was down. Rollins was able to get to his feet and counter reigns with a knee to the head.

WWE ・ 8 HOURS AGO