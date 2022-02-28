ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Staying Fit May Keep Alzheimer's at Bay

By Steven Reinberg
The Sanford Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If there was something you could...

www.sanfordherald.com

Sentinel

Alzheimer’s Association helps

Dear Annie: This is in response to “Frustrated Peacemaker,” the woman whose husband was treating her mom with dementia in a condescending and critical manner. We are raised thinking that we need to get things right, relay events correctly, remember things accurately — that’s part of being a capable adult. Yet all that changes when a loved one has an Alzheimer’s or dementia diagnosis.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Having a poor score on a simple memory test may be linked to Alzheimer's biomarkers

Among people with no memory or thinking problems, having a poor score on a simple memory test may be linked to biomarkers in the brain associated with Alzheimer's disease as well as very early signs of memory impairment that precede dementia by several years, according to a study published in the February 23, 2022, online issue of Neurology.
BRONX, NY
The Sanford Herald

Your Dog May Help Keep Disability at Bay

THURSDAY, Feb. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- That daily 6 a.m. walk around the block with your dog may be tough but healthy: New research suggests the exercise and companionship is lowering your odds of developing a disability. However, the good news doesn't extend to cat lovers, the researchers added.
PETS
The Press

AAN: Higher Fitness Level Tied to Lower Alzheimer Disease Risk

MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) is inversely associated with the risk for incident Alzheimer disease and related disorders (ADRD), according to a study scheduled for presentation at the upcoming annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology, to be held from April 2 to 7 in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
The Sanford Herald

Infected People Gain Long-Lasting Immunity Against Coronavirus: Study

WEDNESDAY, March 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People who've had COVID-19 may have long-term immune protection against new variants of the virus, but researchers say vaccination remains the best safeguard against reinfection. Their small new study analyzed blood samples from 24 people whose COVID infections ranged from symptom-free to severe...
SCIENCE
L'Observateur

Moving a Person with Alzheimer’s

If you are an Alzheimer’s or other dementia caretaker, the time will eventually come when the person you take care of can no longer live alone. That’s when it’s up to you to make alternative care arrangements to ensure the individual’s safety. After considering emotional and...
HEALTH
The Sanford Herald

EXTENSION NEWS: Understanding and addressing food insecurity in Lee County

With hectic day-to-day schedules and the overwhelm of current global events, it’s easy to take for granted the food on our plates. Yet, not everyone in our community has access to food every day, nor the guarantee that it will be nutritious and healthy. Food insecurity is a significant issue on the national scale as well as within our state, county, and neighborhoods. In this article, we discuss the meaning of food insecurity, summarize our current knowledge of barriers impacting food access, and provide ideas for how we can work together to facilitate food access for our communities who need it most.
LEE COUNTY, NC
The Sanford Herald

Arthritis Is a Scourge Worldwide

WEDNESDAY, March 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Osteoarthritis has become increasingly common in recent decades, and authors of a new study say preventive steps are needed to bring numbers under control. "The disease burden ... is formidable," said co-senior author Dr. Jianhao Lin, of Peking University People’s Hospital in China....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Sanford Herald

Physician's Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician's Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of Feb. 28 to March 4, 2022. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Sanford Herald

Younger Patients Have Greater Need for Total Knee Arthroplasty

THURSDAY, March 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Younger individuals have greater need for total knee arthroplasty (TKA) and are as willing to undergo surgery as older individuals, according to a study published online Feb. 28 in the Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. Gillian A. Hawker, M.D., from the University...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Sanford Herald

Long or Irregular Periods May Put a Woman's Liver at Risk

FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women with long or irregular periods are at increased risk for a serious condition called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, according to a new study. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a chronic disease in which excess fat builds up in the liver. It...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Shropshire Star

Mark Andrews – sometimes it's hard to keep fit while cooking

Ok, I think I can manage that bit. "Don't forget to breathe!" implored the urgent voice coming out of the computer tablet. Now I'm not always the most organised of people, and seem to be in a dwindling minority who still needs a paper diary to keep on top of what I'm doing. But thus far, touch wood, remembering to breathe has not been a major problem.
LIFESTYLE
The Sanford Herald

Evidence Weighed for Perioperative Use of bDMARDs

MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients undergoing surgical procedures, continuing biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (bDMARDs) is associated with a decrease in the risk for disease flares and statistically nonsignificant increases in the risks for surgical site infections and wound complications, according to a review published online Feb. 17 in the Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery.
HEALTH
The Sanford Herald

Cuff Size Affects Accuracy of Blood Pressure Measurements

WEDNESDAY, March 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Blood pressure (BP) cuff size influences the accuracy of BP measurements, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Epidemiology and Prevention/Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health 2022 Scientific Sessions, held from March 1 to 4 in Chicago. Tammy M. Brady, M.D., Ph.D.,...
CHICAGO, IL
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
The Sanford Herald

3 ways sweet cherries support your winter wellness routine

(BPT) - Sweet cherries may conjure images of hot summer days, so who knew that they could be a year-round staple for good health? These sweet snacks provide just the wintertime boost needed to stay on track with any fitness and nutrition New Year’s resolutions. Winter can pose a...
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Denver

University Of Colorado Study Reveals People Exposed To Outdoors During First Year Of COVID Pandemic Suffered Less Depression

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A new study from the University of Colorado Boulder shows that people who were exposed to more green space during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly less depression and anxiety than those who didn’t. The study was published in the March 2 journal PLOS One. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The study also shows that during that time when mental health problems soared in part because of financial woes, supply shortages and nonstop news coverage of the virus, people flocked outdoors. The report shows that one-third spent more time outside than they did pre-COVID. “This research shows how critical...
BOULDER, CO
New York Post

Walking each day may slash your risk of Alzheimer’s by a third

A brisk walk each day could slash your risk of developing dementia by a third, a new study has claimed. Keeping fit into middle age might be the key to staving off Alzheimer’s. Research at Washing VA Medical Center found people who kept up a decent level of fitness...
FITNESS

