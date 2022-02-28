Seeing is believing: YAP dynamics in living embryos

Mechanotransduction sensing of tissue architecture and cellular microenvironment is a fundamental regulator of cell fate, including cancer. Meanwhile, long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) play multifunctions during cancer development and treatment. However, the link between lncRNAs and cellular mechanotransduction in the context of cancer progression has not yet been elucidated. In this study, using atomic force microscopy (AFM), we find that ionizing radiation reduces tumor stiffness. Ionizing radiation-induced lncRNA CRYBG3 can blunt YAP/TAZ activity through interference with mechanotransduction, resulting in the inhibition of cell proliferation, invasion, and metastasis of lung cancer cells. In vivo, we found that loss of lncRNA CRYBG3 could power the tumor initiation and metastasis ability, but this was abolished by concomitant deplete TAZ. At the molecular level, lncRNA CRYBG3 that in turn dysregulates F-actin organization, activates the LATS1/2 kinase, all in all resulting in YAP/TAZ nuclear exclusion. Our research proposes that lncRNA CRYBG3 is a mediator of radiotherapy through its control of cancer-tissue mechanotransduction and wiring YAP/TAZ activity to control tumor growth and metastasis.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO