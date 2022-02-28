ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seeing is believing: YAP dynamics in living embryos

Cover picture for the articlePlease tell us about yourself and your/your group's research. I grew up and got my Ph.D. in Cell Biology in China, studying Embryonic Stem Cells. Then I went on to study mouse genetics and early embryo development with Dr. Janet Rossant as a postdoc in SickKids Hospital in Toronto, Canada. Working...

technologynetworks.com

Newly Discovered Stem Cell Resembles Cells in Early Human Embryo

Researchers from the Reik lab have today published their latest work describing a new subset of human embryonic stem cells that closely resemble the cells present at the genomic ‘wake up call’ of the 8-cell embryo stage in humans. This new stem cell model will allow researchers to map out the key genomic changes during early development, and help move towards a better understanding of the implications of genome activation errors in developmental disorders and embryo loss.
SCIENCE
The Press

Smoking Around Time of Conception May Harm Embryo

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Smoking in the weeks before and after conception has a potentially unhealthy effect on an embryo, Dutch research shows. "Smoking not only impacts an embryo’s growth during pregnancy and birth weight, but also embryo development right from the very early stages of pregnancy," said study leader Dr. Melek Rousian, a gynecologist at Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
MedicalXpress

Seeing is believing when it comes to health risk and behavior change

They say a picture can convey a thousand words, and researchers have found that using medical imaging technologies that can visualize health may discourage risk-related behaviors more than non-visual information. The meta-analysis, publishing March 3rd in the open access journal PLOS Medicine, finds that when individuals undergo an imaging procedure and are shown visual personalized information about their own risk of disease, they may be more likely to reduce risky behaviors.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Ionizing radiation-induced long noncoding RNA CRYBG3 regulates YAP/TAZ through mechanotransduction

Mechanotransduction sensing of tissue architecture and cellular microenvironment is a fundamental regulator of cell fate, including cancer. Meanwhile, long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) play multifunctions during cancer development and treatment. However, the link between lncRNAs and cellular mechanotransduction in the context of cancer progression has not yet been elucidated. In this study, using atomic force microscopy (AFM), we find that ionizing radiation reduces tumor stiffness. Ionizing radiation-induced lncRNA CRYBG3 can blunt YAP/TAZ activity through interference with mechanotransduction, resulting in the inhibition of cell proliferation, invasion, and metastasis of lung cancer cells. In vivo, we found that loss of lncRNA CRYBG3 could power the tumor initiation and metastasis ability, but this was abolished by concomitant deplete TAZ. At the molecular level, lncRNA CRYBG3 that in turn dysregulates F-actin organization, activates the LATS1/2 kinase, all in all resulting in YAP/TAZ nuclear exclusion. Our research proposes that lncRNA CRYBG3 is a mediator of radiotherapy through its control of cancer-tissue mechanotransduction and wiring YAP/TAZ activity to control tumor growth and metastasis.
CANCER
Vox

Oops, cleaning the Great Pacific Garbage Patch was probably a bad idea

Last month, a group of marine biologists noticed something fishy in a video posted on Twitter by a nonprofit called The Ocean Cleanup. “This is likely a staged video,” Clark Richards, a scientist at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography, wrote. “I call bullshit.”. In the 25-second clip,...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Mystery Occurring in East Antarctica Affects Millions of Lives Across the Planet

In the last major glacial epoch, or 'Ice Age', there have been small-scale climate shifts in the Earth's landmass and a recent study assumes that the bedrock below the world's southernmost continent - Antarctica - has been rebounding since. Researchers from the newly-formed ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic...
SCIENCE
CBS Denver

University Of Colorado Study Reveals People Exposed To Outdoors During First Year Of COVID Pandemic Suffered Less Depression

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A new study from the University of Colorado Boulder shows that people who were exposed to more green space during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly less depression and anxiety than those who didn’t. The study was published in the March 2 journal PLOS One. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The study also shows that during that time when mental health problems soared in part because of financial woes, supply shortages and nonstop news coverage of the virus, people flocked outdoors. The report shows that one-third spent more time outside than they did pre-COVID. “This research shows how critical...
BOULDER, CO
Indy100

What is Mercury retrograde and why do so many people believe it impacts their lives?

Having a bad day? Mercury retrograde. Broken your phone this morning? Mercury retrograde. Had a sudden and unexpected breakup? Mercury retrograde. It only takes a quick swipe through social media to see this cosmic event taking the blame for pretty much everything – and according to the age-old astrological theory, we are all influenced by its effects. Astrologers have been examining Mercury retrograde for thousands of years, but it wasn't until 2010 when Google searches started to spike. Now, with the help of Instagram and the drive towards self-care and mindfulness, interest in astrology has heightened to a whole...
ASTRONOMY
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Fstoppers

French Astronaut Cries ' Earth Must Be Warned! ' Before Attempting Suicide

Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationCanada

Data from thousands of surveillance cameras confirms that protected areas safeguard species diversity

We have entered what some scientists refer to as Earth’s sixth major extinction. Human disturbances, such as over-harvesting of crops, habitat destruction and invasive species, are the biggest drivers of biodiversity loss. Some studies estimate that the current species extinction rate is 1,000 times the normal background rate. One of the most central solutions to biodiversity conservation is setting aside areas for nature. Spaces like national parks, community conservation areas and nature reserves are designed to be protected areas for biodiversity to thrive. The Convention on Biological Diversity — the first global biodiversity treaty — set a target of 17...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

New Evidence Uncovered: Women Are More Susceptible to Alzheimer’s Disease

Epidemiological studies have shown that women are twice as likely as men to develop Alzheimer’s disease (AD), but the cause of this phenomenon has been unclear. Now, however, a study led by Prof. Keqiang Ye from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences provides a clear answer to this mystery that has puzzled mankind for decades.
SCIENCE
komando.com

5 things you need to update now because of the Ukrainian war

Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
WORLD
The Independent

NHS-approved ‘weight loss jab’ which suppresses appetite now available at Boots

A weight loss injection, which works by suppressing user’s appetites, is now available to buy at Boots without prescription.Saxenda is available across all Boots and Lloyds Pharmacy stores. Those interested will need to apply for a quick online consultation.The jab works by mimicking a hormone called GLP1, which is the hormone that is released after you eat to let you know you’re full.Saxenda mimics this hormone, curbing your appetite so you consume less calories. It is designed to be combined with a low-fat food plan and moderate activity.Experts have been quick to stress that it’s not a “miracle” weight loss...
WEIGHT LOSS

