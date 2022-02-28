Colorado Senate swears in newest member

The state Senate on Monday officially welcomed its newest member, Sen. Nick Hinrichsen, who was elected by a vacancy committee on Feb. 19 to replace Sen. Leroy Garcia.

Following a joke or two from Senate President Steve Fenberg, the Pueblo Democrat was sworn in by Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright.

Hinrichsen won a four-way contest for the Senate District 3 seat to replace Garcia, who resigned to accept an appointment from the Biden administration to the Pentagon.

"I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to represent Southern Colorado at the State Capitol and work together with my Senate colleagues to deliver for Coloradans and help move Colorado forward,” Hinrichsen said in a statement issued by Senate Democrats. “It is a distinct honor and privilege to serve in this capacity, and I’m eager to hit the ground running as we fight to make Colorado a safer, healthier, and more affordable place to live.”

Hinrichsen is a former Army logistics officer with deployments to Iraq and Kosovo. He holds a master's of public administration degree from CU-Denver.

He currently is the operations supervisor for Pueblo Transit, although he is taking a leave of absence from that job until the end of the session. He is married to former state Rep. Bri Buentello and has a son, Noel.

Hinrichsen is among six candidates for the SD3 seat in November. Other candidates include his Democratic opponent in the vacancy election, Jason Munoz, and four Republicans, including former state Rep. Judy Reyher.