High Point Parks & Recreation Welcomes New Commissioner!

Prior to joining Medtronic, Dr. Morelli was an Assistant Professor of Neuroscience in the Department of Physical Therapy at High Point University. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology from Pennsylvania State University, DPT from Marshall University and his PhD from the University of Kentucky. He has also published a number of works on traumatic brain injury, neurodegenerative disease, sports medicine, neuroimaging and cognitive-motor theory. Dr. Morelli lives with his wife Haley in High Point and likes golfing, exercising, cooking, dining out and gathering with friends.

“Our parks & recreation department provides integral services to the citizens of High Point that foster community engagement, promote positive health behaviors and increase the quality of life for all,” he said. “I’m glad to serve on the High Point Parks & Recreation Commission to ensure these principles are maintained and grow with each passing year.” We are glad to have you join us, Nate; we appreciate your volunteer commitment!