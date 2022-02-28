ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘Sweet Caroline,’ sweet deal: Neil Diamond sells song rights to Universal Music

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YOiIZ_0eRRcOJR00

Singer, songwriter Neil Diamond is the latest artist to sell his entire music library for a hefty sum.

Diamond has agreed to sell his entire catalog and recordings to Universal Music Group, multiple news outlets are reporting.

The value of the deal has not been released, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

But it includes the masters and rights for all of his hits, such as “Sweet Caroline,” “Cracklin’ Rosie” and “Song Sung Blue,” as well as 110 unreleased tracks, an unrelated album, and archival long-form videos, according to THR.

The deal doesn’t just cover songs he sang, but also ones some people may not realize were his, such as, “Red Red Wine,” which was made famous by UB40 and “I’m a Believer” made famous by “The Monkees.”

Universal Music Group also now owns the rights to any music Diamond releases in the future, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Diamond had worked with Universal, as he published with UMG’s MCA Records during the height of his fame. Universal has been the singer’s publishing administrator since 2014, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 81-year-old songwriter is the latest in the string of big-name performers to sell their catalogs over the past year, including Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Neil Young and Stevie Nicks, The New York Times reported.

Diamond’s agreement is similar to the one that Springsteen signed with Sony that will bring all of the artist’s work under a single company, instead of the more traditional deal that has recordings and songwriting as separate agreements, and sometimes managed by separate companies, the Times reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

The Golden Girls casting director alleges Betty White was hated by her co-stars, says Bea Arthur referred to her with the C-word

The latest episode of Los Angeles Magazine's The Originals podcast features an April 2021 interview with The Golden Girls casting director Joel Thurm. In it, Thurm, speaking months before White's death, alleges that Arthur and Rue McClanahan both called White the C-word. “Literally Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, ‘Oh, she’s a f*cking c*nt,’ using that word,” says Thurm, who is writing a book about his experiences as a casting director. He added: “Yeah, she called her the C-word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears. And by the way, so did Rue McClanahan. Rue McClanahan said it to me in Joe Allen’s (restaurant); Bea Arthur (when she was) on the set of Beggars and Choosers."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cosmopolitan

Miranda Lambert Shares Intimate Photos With Her Husband in Honor of Their Anniversary

Is it getting hot in here or is it just us? Singer Miranda Lambert isn’t shy about showing off her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and we can’t blame her. Since the two met, they’ve been #CoupleGoals in our book. As an award-winning country singer, Miranda’s a busy busy bee, but she always makes sure to make time for her husband...even if that means he’s alongside her for a steamy music video.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Lengthy Divorce Battle With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Is Making A Big Change

Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock may be officially divorcing, but the details have taken some time to smooth out. Of course, for anyone, ending a marriage can be a tremendous life change, especially for a star of Clarkson’s magnitude. Yet, splitting from her partner isn’t the only change the Voice coach has decided to make in her life.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Paul Simon
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Neil Diamond
Person
Stevie Nicks
Grazia

When Will Everyone Stop Talking About Courteney Cox’s Face?

Courteney Cox can’t seem to do anything right at the moment. Last week when she made an appearance on the Graham Norton show to promote her new film Scream, the tabloids claimed she looked ‘disassociated’ and the internet readily agreed. ‘Anyone else think Courtney Cox looks really...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

ACM Awards 2019: Miranda Lambert Throws A Dig At Blake Shelton: “I Got The Hell Out Of Oklahoma”

With the ACM Awards right around the corner, let’s take a look back at one of the most memorable ACM moments in recent history. Miranda Lambert’s shade at Blake Shelton. Miranda blew the roof off, performing a medley of hits including “Kerosene,” “Gunpowder and Lead,” and a few more classics, but the moment that left everybody’s jaw hanging open was when she changed the lyrics of “Little Red Wagon” from “I live in Oklahoma” to a rather emphatic:
OKLAHOMA STATE
shefinds

Sharon Osbourne Just Made A Huge Announcement About Her Career—Our Jaws Dropped!

Sharon Osbourne has had a controversial past year, and now the 69-year-old television personality has revealed that she will be returning to the small screen after a dramatic exit from “The Talk” back in March of last year. Taking to Instagram to start off the month of February, Osbourne wished her followers a belated happy new year before delving into the details of her TV endeavors.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Had a Final Request for Ann-Margret: What It Was

Elvis Presley’s death was sudden and tragic. The iconic King of Rock and Roll passed away from a heart attack inside his infamous Graceland mansion. This means that there were certainly no opportunities for goodbyes with the people he loved the most. His current lover at the time of his death, Ginger Alden, was the one that had to discover his dead body.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Music Group#Universal Music Group#Ub40#The Wall Street Journal#Umg#Mca Records#The New York Times#Cox Media Group
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts' latest outfit leaves GMA fans in absolute awe

Robin Roberts sent Good Morning America viewers into overdrive on Tuesday with her outfit choice. The star looked incredible in a pink dress which fans won't be able to forget fast. Robin delivered her Tuesday Thoughts in a post she shared on Instagram, and while her words were wise, her...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson looks phenomenal in show-stopping cinched dress

Kelly Clarkson always stops the show with her enchanting outfits, and the star is set to do it again as she prepares to host the American Song Contest alongside Snoop Dogg. Sharing the news of its premiere date during the week, the Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You) singer looked absolutely phenomenal in a waist-cinching velvet dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. She floored fans in her look, and looked so glamorous with her nails painted in a stunning brown and accessorizing with a pair of dangling earrings. The star of her accessories though was her necklace that extended all the way down her chest.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Orlando Bloom Dances With Baby Daisy, 1, At Katy Perry’s ‘American Idol’ Shoot In Hawaii — Photos

Orlando Bloom bounced little Daisy around during an outdoor performance, stopping to give his daughter a sweet kiss during the show. Daisy Dove has so much love! The 1-year-old got a sweet kiss from her doting dad Orlando Bloom, 45, while in the audience for an outdoor American Idol performance in Hawaii on Friday, Feb. 18. Mom Katy Perry, 37, is a judge on the show, of course, and could be seen glammed up at the table clapping and dancing along. Daisy looked particularly cozy in a baby carrier staying snuggled up to her famous pops, who was dressed for the island weather.
HAWAII STATE
CinemaBlend

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About The ‘Brutal’ Way She And Ben Affleck Were Covered By The Press The First Time Around

For as long as there have been famous people, there have also been celebrity couples. There’s something about seeing A-listers romantically paired that tends to capture the attention of the public. JLO and Ben Affleck know this all too well, with Lopez recently opening up about the “brutal” way they were covered by the press during their first relationship.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

Vanity Fair under fire for ‘dreadful’ photoshop of Nicole Kidman

Vanity Fair’s latest cover of Nicole Kidman is facing some backlash for using too much photoshop. The magazine just released its 28th annual Hollywood Issue, which features eight celebrities on different covers. In the cover of Kidman, 54, she is wearing a matching black mini skirt and bra top, designed by Miu Miu. “Presenting our 28th annual Hollywood Issue, starring Academy Award nominee @NicoleKidman,” Vanity Fair wrote on Instagram. The post also included a video of Kidman at her photoshoot and an image of her Vanity Fair cover.“The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star has held the keys to Hollywood for...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Katy Perry Just Dropped This Heartbreaking Bombshell About Parenting Her Daughter—We're So Sad For Her!

Katy Perry just made the most heartbreaking confession about the mom guilt she faces when she is working and has to leave her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom for long periods. The 37-year-old “Roar” singer is currently in Las Vegas for her highly-praised “Play” residency, which no doubt includes being away from the one-year-old daughter she shares with 45-year-old fiancé Orlando Bloom for longer than she would like.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star Matt LeBlanc is back on the market after split from girlfriend of 6 years, more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early February 2022, starting with this breakup news… On Feb. 13, multiple media outlets reported that Matt LeBlanc quietly split from his girlfriend of around six years, "Top Gear" producer Aurora Mulligan, sometime in 2020. "They haven't been together in over a year," a source told MailOnline of the former couple, who connected when the "Friends" alum signed on to host the British car show. The Sun, meanwhile, reported that, according to a source, the duo "struck a clean break," though the breakup is "still very raw." A second source told The Sun, "Matt and Aurora's relationship has run its course. It's all over. It's a huge shame and Matt has taken the news particularly hard, as anyone would. He and Aurora fell for each on 'Top Gear' and although there was a pretty big age gap they were a really great match. But when he announced he was leaving 'Top Gear' and took on other work, it was hard for them. He's mainly based out of Los Angeles and was traveling a lot while Aurora was working in the U.K." Matt's rep later confirmed to Us Weekly that he and the Irish beauty, who's nearly two decades his junior, "are not together but remain good friends."
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Miley Cyrus Is Unrecognisable With A Half-Up Bouffant

If I had to pick a word to sum up Miley Cyrus and her beauty looks, it would be 'chameleon.' The singer has rocked so many different looks, and has rocked each and every one of them. Seriously. We’ve had ringlet curls that gave us all the Dolly Parton vibes, seriously messy bedhead and even an 80s mum haircut. We also can’t forget the moment she dyed her hair platinum blonde, made mullets cool again and even sported a hairdo that reminded us of Princess Diana.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Sharon Stone Just Confirmed Her & Michael Douglas’ Very, Very Different Paychecks For Basic Instinct

The pay gap in Hollywood has been going on for decades, and it doesn’t matter if 1992’s Basic Instinct is now 30 years old, Sharon Stone is still going to talk about it. Even though she and Michael Douglas shared the starring roles of Catherine Trammell and Detective Nick Curran, they earned very different paychecks for carrying the same amount of screen time.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s Daughter Daisy, 1, Walks All By Herself On Outing With Mom

The adorable Daisy Dove looked so grown up as she marched alongside her pop star mom during a fun family field trip in Santa Barbara. They grow up so fast! Katy Perry, 37, and Orlando Bloom’s, 45, one-year-old baby girl Daisy Dove is already walking on her own! The adorable tot was spotted marching alongside her American Idol judge mom during a field trip to the Botanical Gardens in Katy’s hometown of Santa Barbara on Saturday (Feb. 19).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Popculture

Beloved Rock Band Agree to Call It Quits After Decades Together

Beloved ska band, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones recently announced they're breaking up after nearly four decades together. On Jan. 27, the band posted to their official Facebook page revealing the sad news. "After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together, we have decided to no longer continue on as a band." The statement continued, "Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us. We could not have done any of it without you. Love Always, The Mighty Mighty BossToneS."
MUSIC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
80K+
Followers
88K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy