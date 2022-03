Filled with refrigerated cinnamon rolls, pecans and apple pie filling, this Cinnamon Roll Casserole is an easy and tasty breakfast recipe that is a hit with everyone!. This Cinnamon Roll Casserole is going to be become of your new favorite breakfast dishes! It is done in under an hour and it really feeds a whole family with extra to spare. Simple ingredients also help this come together quickly and easily which is perfect for any breakfast recipe. I honestly think this makes a wonderful dessert too! With the addition of some canned apple pie filling, this Cinnamon Roll Casserole recipe is sure to be a hit with everyone!

