Tuatara in New Zealand resembles dismal iguanas. These spiny reptiles, however, are not lizards. Instead, they are the last survivors of the Rhynchocephalians, an enigmatic and ancient order of reptiles that mainly perished during their heyday in the Jurassic period. They are, without a doubt, the 'oddballs' of the reptilian...

