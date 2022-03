The high school basketball season can be long and grueling from November through March. Now add the lose and go home stress of any sectional tournament, and the result will be a ton of ups and downs. There are amazing accomplishments that haven't happened in 55 years and tremendous disappoints for teams that were basically expected to win. These boys and girls are 15 to 18 years old. When you get to this stage of the season, these student-athletes, along with their dedicated coaches have put a lot into this endeavor. It means more.

COHOES, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO