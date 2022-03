A new month has just started, meaning Xbox Game Pass subscribers are about to get a bunch of new games, including Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Set to hit the service on March 10, Guardians of the Galaxy is the most notable title that Game Pass subscribers will get this month. The game, which will be available on cloud and PC, as well as over the cloud, puts players in the shoes of Star-Lord, who can give commands to the other Guardians during fights. In Digital Trends’ review of Guardians of the Galaxy, we called it “a clever superhero game that ditches genre expectations in favor of gameplay mechanics that better suit its oddball squad.”

