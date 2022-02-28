ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Columbia University Psychiatry Head Suspended After Calling Model, Nyakim Gatwech, a ‘Freak of Nature’

Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbsIh_0eRRVWjS00

Columbia University suspended its head of psychiatry last week after he made eyebrow-raising remarks on Twitter about a model’s skin color, calling her a “freak of nature.”

Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman retweeted a photo of South Sudanese-American model Nyakim Gatwech: “Whether a work of art or freak of nature she’s a beautiful sight to behold,” he tweeted.

After the comments went viral, the university issued a statement Dr. announcing that Lieberman had been removed from his position as psychiatrist-in-chief at New York Presbyterian Hospital, effective immediately.

“I tweeted from my personal account a message that was racist and sexist. Prejudices and stereotypical assumptions I didn’t know I held have been exposed — to myself and to you — and I’m deeply ashamed and very sorry,” Lieberman in an email to faculty and staff.

The model reacted to the tweet in an interview with Pix11. She expressed her gratitude to her supporters fr calling out Libermann’s remarks.

“An apology from me to the Black community, to women, and to all of you is not enough. I’ve hurt many, and I am beginning to understand the work ahead to make needed personal changes and over time to regain your trust,” he added.

Nyakim earned the nickname “Queen of the Dark” after a story of her interaction with an Uber driver went viral. When Uber driver asked her if she would bleach her skin for $10,000, Nyakim replied: “I would never do that. I consider my skin to be a blessing,” she told him.

“When I put a picture up I’m telling people that no matter what you say, I love who I am. I love my skin tone. I’m telling people that I am beautiful even though I look different than the majority of people in this world I live in,” Nyakim told Teen Vogue in 2017. “I never had a problem with my skin until I came to America, went to my middle school and realized everyone was staring at me. The kids made fun of me.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
KPEL 96.5

Banned Baby Names: See What Names Made the List

Did you know that there are baby names that are banned?. Yes, even in America there are certain names that you can not name your children. I guess on some level I figured there were names that were not acceptable baby names but I have never really looked into it until now.
RELATIONSHIPS
HuffingtonPost

I'm A Black Doctor. I Got Death Threats For Speaking About Racism — And It Gets Worse.

It’s now been a little more than a year since I received death threats while speaking out as a Black doctor. It happened when I was the keynote speaker for a White Coats for Black Lives demonstration at Yale School of Medicine. I implored my colleagues to understand that socioeconomic status does not protect Black lives from racism. Status does not protect my physician father from being followed by police in his neighborhood. Status did not protect my 8-year-old sister from experiencing a delay in medical care because white nurses did not believe my pharmacist mother when she said my sister was wheezing from anaphylactic shock. Status does not protect college-educated Black women, like me, from being more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women who did not graduate from high school.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freak Of Nature#College#South Sudanese American#Cuimc#Columbia U Dept Chair
Radar Online.com

Jobless Chris Cuomo Drops Loads Of Cash On Fancy Hotel For Valentine's Day With Wife Ahead Of Expected $18 Million CNN Payout

Chris Cuomo might be unemployed, but the fired CNN host isn't worried about his cash flow. Despite not having a job, the 51-year-old former primetime personality spared no expense for his wife, Cristina, this Valentine's Day. Cuomo and his significant other of nearly 20 years were photographed outside their ritzy hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Blavity

Texas School District Refuses To Ban Children's Biography On Michelle Obama After Parent Complaint

Over the past year, Texas has garnered national attention over its book-ban controversy. In various school districts throughout the state, parents have complained about the available literature for students, particularly books that depict race, gender, sexuality, and supposed anti-American sentiment issues. One such book is Michelle Obama: Political Icon—a 2020...
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Major News Anchor Leaving Her Show After More Than a Decade

A major news anchor in Australia is leaving her show after over a decade. Leigh Sales is leaving the Australian Broadcasting Company's flagship nightly show 7.30, with her last episode set to air in late June. She will remain at ABC though and plans to lead the broadcaster's coverage of Australia's federal elections in May.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Incoming CNN host Jemele Hill attacks Michele Tafoya for caring about 'made-up' critical race theory

Incoming CNN host and former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill is making no secret of her disdain for former NBC sports reporter Michele Tafoya's views opposing critical race theory. The outspoken progressive, who once called former President Trump a White supremacist and his supporters racist, took to Twitter late Wednesday to react to Tafoya speaking out against the radical left-wing policy in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.
NFL
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

32K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy