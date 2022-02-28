Mayor Wu recommends CPA funding for 52 Neighborhood Projects totaling more than $27 Million

This includes $14.6 million in affordable housing projects; $6.1 million in historic preservation projects; and $6.4 million in recreational use and open space projects

BOSTON – Monday, February 28, 2022 – Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston Community Preservation Committee (CPC) today announced their recommendation of 52 projects, totaling over $27 million in grants through the Community Preservation Act (CPA) current funding round. Following the CPC’s public hearing and vote and Mayor Wu’s recommendation, the proposed projects have been filed with the Boston City Council for a vote of approval. Projects supported with Community Preservation Act funding must create or preserve affordable housing, historic sites, or open space and recreation.

“The Community Preservation Act helps us invest in our communities by empowering residents and local organizations to put funding to important priorities across our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am grateful to the Community Preservation Committee and all of the applicants for their commitment to expanding affordable housing, historic preservation and open space and recreation to benefit Bostonians across our city.”

“Our residents, civic leaders, and community groups work tirelessly to make their neighborhoods better places to live, work and raise their families,” said City Councilor Michael Flaherty. “CPA funds allow for community driven, transformational change in our communities. As Chair of the Council’s Committee on Community Preservation, I am excited to review the applications and see the impact all of these projects will have on our neighborhoods.”

Including this funding round, when approved by the City Council, the City of Boston will have awarded over $119 million to support 245 projects across the City since residents voted to adopt the Community Preservation Act in 2016. Community Preservation Act-funded projects can be found in 23 neighborhoods. Of those supported since its creation, there have been 98 open space and recreation projects, 37 affordable housing projects, and 110 historic preservation projects. Mayor Wu previously announced some of these affordable housing projects as part of her investment of $40 million in new recommended funding to create and preserve over 700 income-restricted units of housing in Jamaica Plain, Dorchester, Chinatown, Hyde Park, and Roxbury.

The Community Preservation Fund was created following voters’ passage and adoption of the Community Preservation Act in November 2016. It is funded by a 1 percent property tax-based surcharge on residential and business property tax bills, which took effect in July 2017, and an annual state funding from the Massachusetts Community Preservation Trust Fund. The Mayor and Community Preservation Committee recommend funding use and the City Council must vote to approve.

“With appreciation to the CPA staff, the Boston CPC is pleased to recommend 52 projects to Mayor Wu for funding consideration by the City Council under the leadership of Michael Flaherty, Council Committee Chair,” said Felicia Jacques, Chair of Community Preservation Committee. “This recommendation fully commits over 50% of funds to housing with the remaining funds supporting 42 historic preservation and open space projects. These projects address a variety of uses and a bounty of worthy community projects spanning the city in virtually every neighborhood.”

After the Committee’s review of applications received for Community Preservation Act funding, the following projects are recommended for grants. The proposals include 10 affordable housing, 25 historic preservation and 17 open space and recreation projects across 19 neighborhoods.

South Boston Historic Preservation:

Congress Street Fire Station-Boston Fire Museum

$327,000 for continued critical structural repairs to the masonry facade and parapet walls and reinforcing interior structural timbers of historic 1891 Fire Station.

South Boston Open Space & Recreation:

Barnard Place Park

$34,390 for the continued capital improvements to help complete a new small neighborhood park in South Boston to make it functional and secure for local residents. Work includes installation of irrigation and solar security lighting.

Christopher Lee Playground – Little League Field

$650,000 for the rehabilitation and restoration to the Christopher Lee Playground little league field. Capital improvements include new irrigation and drainage, benches, batting cage, and chain link fence.

Boston’s Children’s Museum

$100,000 for the rehabilitation and restoration improvements on the museum’s property by replacing failed planking at the Boston Harborwalk, to ensure that the walkway is a safe environment for the public and Museum visitors.