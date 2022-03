I am trying to do something. So, I am making tea biscuits this afternoon. It’s my grandmother’s recipe, a measured version of the way she was taught to make these scones by her mother. As I assemble the dry ingredients: 4 cups of flour, 1 cup of butter, 1 cup of sugar and 4 tablespoons of baking powder, I am trying to sooth my mind of the visions I have of the hundreds of thousands, now a million Ukranians, mostly women an children who are fleeing the unspeakable war inflicted on their country by the geopolitical aims of one man, one evil remake of Stalin, of Hitler. These women should be in their homes with their children, their spouses their pets, the comfort of their lives measured by making their version of tea biscuits, something that is comforting, safe and ordinary.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO