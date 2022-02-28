Husson University’s Fighting Eagles Boxing Club Offers Wellness Classes for Parkinson’s Disease Patients
BANGOR, MAINE – For the fifth consecutive year, Husson University’s Fighting Eagles Boxing Club is offering boxing-centered wellness classes. These classes give people with Parkinson’s disease the opportunity to engage in non-contact boxing. In non-contact boxing, participants punch freestanding heavy bags and mitts held by coaches and student volunteers, instead of...www.husson.edu
