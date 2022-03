MONDAY, Feb. 21, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Four years after Jamie Jennings started the adoption process to be a single mom, she got the call at 3 a.m. A 1-year-old girl in China with a congenital heart defect needed a home. Jamie had 48 hours to decide whether this girl would become her daughter. Jamie looked first at the medical file. Before falling in love with the girl's picture, Jamie wanted to make sure she could handle the heart issue. To help her...

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO