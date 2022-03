AHA News: These Three Risk Factors May Have the Biggest Impact on Dementia Cases. FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Nearly half of all dementia cases in the U.S. may be linked to a dozen modifiable risk factors – most notably high blood pressure, obesity and physical inactivity, according to new research. The findings suggest a large portion of dementia cases could be prevented, especially among Black and Hispanic adults, who had the highest percentage of combined risk factors.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO