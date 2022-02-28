Vaccine Rollout Linked to Drop in Severe COVID-19 in Dialysis Patients

FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An investigation into health misinformation on COVID-19 has been launched by U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, M.D. "Misinformation has had a profound impact on COVID-19 and our response," Murthy told CNN. "Studies have demonstrated that the vast majority of the American public either believes common myths about COVID-19 or thinks those myths might be true. And many of those include myths around the COVID-19 vaccine, so we've seen firsthand how misinformation is harming people's health when it comes to COVID."

