Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Infection Seems to Be Less Common

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
 5 days ago
MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Completely asymptomatic severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection seems to be less common than has been reported, according to a study published online Feb. 14 in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. Emilie Goguet, Ph.D., from the Uniformed Services University of the Health...

Timeline and Evolution of SARS-CoV-2 Mutations, Virus Explained

The COVID-19 outbreak has been characterized by a succession of devastating tides; swelling emblems of contamination over the globe, typically led by freshly developed microbe varieties, such as Delta and Omicron and again, this is just how contagious transmission should work. The Never-Ending Mutation of SARS-CoV-2 On the other hand,...
Children, Adults Can Transmit SARS-CoV-2 to Household Contacts

MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Children and adults within a household can transmit and are susceptible to infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), according to a study published online Feb. 23 in Pediatrics. Huong Q. McLean, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute in...
Molnupiravir for Nonsevere COVID-19 Added to Living Guideline

FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Molnupiravir is recommended for patients with nonsevere COVID-19 who are at the highest risk for hospitalization, according to the updated World Health Organization living guideline on drugs for COVID-19, published online March 2 in The BMJ. Arnav Agarwal, M.D., from McMaster University in...
SARS-CoV-2-infected individuals could have different variants hidden in different parts of the body

People suffering from COVID-19 could have several different SARS-CoV-2 variants hidden away from the immune system in different parts of the body, finds new research published in Nature Communications by an international research team. The study's authors say that this may make complete clearance of the virus from the body of an infected person, by their own antibodies, or by therapeutic antibody treatments, much more difficult.
Nasal delivery of thermostable and broadly neutralizing antibodies protects mice against SARS-CoV-2 infection

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 55 (2022) Cite this article. The ongoing SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has lasted for 2 years, causing a severe global impact on social development. With widespread vaccinations, the number of new infections has dropped significantly, but with the emergence of diverse novel variants of concern (VOCs) and variants of interest (VOIs), there has been a second or third epidemic wave in many countries. Multiple variants have the potential to increase transmissibility, virulence, or evade immune responses. Among them, the Beta (B.1.351) and Omicron (B.1.1.529) VOCs have significantly decreased neutralization even in fully vaccinated individuals, while the Delta VOC (B.1.617.2) has been reported to be more infectious and has indeed become globally dominant.1,2 All currently licensed vaccines are designed based on the first-reported strain and exhibit deficient cross-neutralization against variants, highlighting the risk for health care and other service workers. In addition, due to the imbalance of global development, many countries still cannot obtain ample vaccines. Furthermore, studies have shown that cats and dogs are also susceptible to SARS-CoV-2, and there is currently no vaccine for pets.3 Given that current vaccine supplies are inadequate to meet the global demand and that it is challenging to reformulate existing vaccines to include diverse SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) antigens in a short time, so a safe, deployable, and broadly protective intervention against new evolving viruses has become particularly urgent.
U.S. Surgeon General Investigates COVID-19 Misinformation

FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An investigation into health misinformation on COVID-19 has been launched by U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, M.D. "Misinformation has had a profound impact on COVID-19 and our response," Murthy told CNN. "Studies have demonstrated that the vast majority of the American public either believes common myths about COVID-19 or thinks those myths might be true. And many of those include myths around the COVID-19 vaccine, so we've seen firsthand how misinformation is harming people's health when it comes to COVID."
Physician's Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician's Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of Feb. 28 to March 4, 2022. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.
Breath Test Detects Traces of SARS-CoV-2

Traces of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can be detected in microscopically small fluid droplets exhaled during a very short time span. This is the finding of a new study from the University of Gothenburg. The measurement was carried out primarily with an advanced research instrument developed by the publishing research team.
Improving the efficiency and effectiveness of an industrial SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic facility

On 11th March 2020, the UK government announced plans for the scaling of COVID-19 testing, and on 27th March 2020 it was announced that a new alliance of private sector and academic collaborative laboratories were being created to generate the testing capacity required. The Cambridge COVID-19 Testing Centre (CCTC) was established during April 2020 through collaboration between AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, and the University of Cambridge, with Charles River Laboratories joining the collaboration at the end of July 2020. The CCTC lab operation focussed on the optimised use of automation, introduction of novel technologies and process modelling to enable a testing capacity of 22,000 tests per day. Here we describe the optimisation of the laboratory process through the continued exploitation of internal performance metrics, while introducing new technologies including the Heat Inactivation of clinical samples upon receipt into the laboratory and a Direct to PCR protocol that removed the requirement for the RNA extraction step. We anticipate that these methods will have value in driving continued efficiency and effectiveness within all large scale viral diagnostic testing laboratories.
AHA News: These Three Risk Factors May Have the Biggest Impact on Dementia Cases

FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Nearly half of all dementia cases in the U.S. may be linked to a dozen modifiable risk factors – most notably high blood pressure, obesity and physical inactivity, according to new research. The findings suggest a large portion of dementia cases could be prevented, especially among Black and Hispanic adults, who had the highest percentage of combined risk factors.
E-Cigarette Use Linked to Increased Odds of Prediabetes

THURSDAY, March 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Use of electronic cigarettes is associated with an increased likelihood of prediabetes, according to a study published online March 3 in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. Zhenyu Zhang, Ph.D., from the Peking University School of Public Health in Beijing, China, and colleagues...
BNT162b2 vaccination enhances interferon-JAK-STAT-regulated antiviral programs in COVID-19 patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 Beta variant

SARS-CoV-2 infection activates interferon-controlled signaling pathways and elicits a wide spectrum of immune responses and clinical manifestations in human patients. Here, we investigate the impact of prior vaccination on the innate immune response of hospitalized COVID-19 patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 Beta variant through RNA sequencing of peripheral blood immune cells. Four patients had received the first dose of BNT162b2 about 11 days prior to the onset of COVID-19 symptoms and five patients were unvaccinated. Patients had received dexamethasone treatment. Immune transcriptomes were obtained at days 7-13, 20-32 and 42-60 after first symptomology.
Leg Cramps, Pain? It Could Be PAD

SUNDAY, Feb. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pain or cramping in your legs during physical activity may be an early sign of a condition called peripheral artery disease (PAD) -- and you should get checked out by your doctor, an expert says. PAD occurs when plaque develops in the arteries...
Vets Spot the Delta Variant in a House Cat

FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A cat in Pennsylvania that turned out to be infected with the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is the first known case of the variant occurring in a domestic feline in the United States. Whole-genome sequencing also revealed that the variant was...
Scaling SARS-CoV-2 wastewater concentrations to population estimates of infection

Monitoring the progression of SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks requires accurate estimation of the unobservable fraction of the population infected over time in addition to the observed numbers of COVID-19 cases, as the latter present a distorted view of the pandemic due to changes in test frequency and coverage over time. The objective of this report is to describe and illustrate an approach that produces representative estimates of the unobservable cumulative incidence of infection by scaling the daily concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in wastewater from the consistent population contribution of fecal material to the sewage collection system.
