Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Infection Seems to Be Less Common

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 55 (2022) Cite this article. The ongoing SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has lasted for 2 years, causing a severe global impact on social development. With widespread vaccinations, the number of new infections has dropped significantly, but with the emergence of diverse novel variants of concern (VOCs) and variants of interest (VOIs), there has been a second or third epidemic wave in many countries. Multiple variants have the potential to increase transmissibility, virulence, or evade immune responses. Among them, the Beta (B.1.351) and Omicron (B.1.1.529) VOCs have significantly decreased neutralization even in fully vaccinated individuals, while the Delta VOC (B.1.617.2) has been reported to be more infectious and has indeed become globally dominant.1,2 All currently licensed vaccines are designed based on the first-reported strain and exhibit deficient cross-neutralization against variants, highlighting the risk for health care and other service workers. In addition, due to the imbalance of global development, many countries still cannot obtain ample vaccines. Furthermore, studies have shown that cats and dogs are also susceptible to SARS-CoV-2, and there is currently no vaccine for pets.3 Given that current vaccine supplies are inadequate to meet the global demand and that it is challenging to reformulate existing vaccines to include diverse SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) antigens in a short time, so a safe, deployable, and broadly protective intervention against new evolving viruses has become particularly urgent.

