Public Health

Enhanced External Counterpulsation Eases 'Long COVID'

 5 days ago
Enhanced External Counterpulsation Eases 'Long COVID'. MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News)...

Boston Globe

How long COVID exhausts the body

Millions of people continue to suffer from exhaustion, cognitive problems and other long-lasting symptoms after a coronavirus infection. The exact causes of the illness, known as long COVID, are not known. But new research offers clues, describing the toll the illness takes on the body and why it can be so debilitating.
The Press

MIS-C Rare in 12- to 20-Year-Olds After COVID-19 Vaccination

WEDNESDAY, March 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is rare after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination, especially for those without evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to a study published online Feb. 22 in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health. Anna R. Yousaf,...
KSAT 12

Who’s at risk for long COVID?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – You survived your COVID infection, but just when you believe your symptoms are subsiding, they never quite go away. The condition is called long COVID and patients that have it experience lingering symptoms even after the initial COVID infection has cleared. Now new research is providing some clues into who may be most at risk of getting long COVID.
NJ.com

Mandates are easing but COVID will be back | Quigley

It was back in 2020 when people first began talking about “pandemic fatigue.” After a winter of being cooped up inside, scared to shop, unable to attend church or visit friends, washing your delivered groceries, and listening to kids whine all day, people had had enough. Now we...
The Press

Muscle Strengthening May Cut Risk for Noncommunicable Disease

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Muscle-strengthening activities are associated with lower risks for noncommunicable diseases and all-cause mortality, according to a review published online Feb. 28 in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Haruki Momma, Ph.D., from Tohoku University Graduate School of Medicine in Sendai, Japan, and colleagues...
WDBJ7.com

Centra easing visitation policy with decline of COVID patients

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Centra Health is easing its visitation policy effective February 28, with the continued decline of COVID-positive patients in its facilities. Visitation may vary depending on your location, according to Centra officials, due to regulatory and capacity mandates, so you’re asked to be aware of your individual location specifics.
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Long Beach eases mask mandate, aligning with the state and new CDC metrics

Fully vaccinated people were able to forgo masks when inside Long Beach businesses on Friday, Feb. 25, the same day Los Angeles County’s looser face-covering rules went into effect. The relaxed rules, which come as coronavirus metrics continue waning after the winter surge, aligns Long Beach with state guidelines...
CBS News

As COVID restrictions ease, health officials urge caution

There are signs of more progress in the country's battle against the Omicron variant. The daily COVID-19 case count is down 86% since reaching a peak in most of the U.S. last month. The decline is encouraging more cities and states to reduce or eliminate their coronavirus restrictions. Health officials say it is still critical to vaccinate and get booster shots. Michael George reports.
The Press

Physician's Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician's Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of Feb. 28 to March 4, 2022. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.
The Press

Sodium-Containing Acetaminophen May Raise Risk for CVD

MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For individuals with or without hypertension, initiation of sodium-containing acetaminophen is associated with an increased risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to a study published online Feb. 23 in the European Heart Journal. Chao Zeng, M.D., from Central South University in Changsha, China,...
The Press

NAFLD Risk Up in Women With Long, Irregular Menstrual Cycles

FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For young premenopausal women, long or irregular menstrual cycles are associated with an increased risk for both prevalent and incident nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), according to study published online March 3 in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. In Young Cho,...
The Press

U.S. Surgeon General Investigates COVID-19 Misinformation

FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An investigation into health misinformation on COVID-19 has been launched by U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, M.D. "Misinformation has had a profound impact on COVID-19 and our response," Murthy told CNN. "Studies have demonstrated that the vast majority of the American public either believes common myths about COVID-19 or thinks those myths might be true. And many of those include myths around the COVID-19 vaccine, so we've seen firsthand how misinformation is harming people's health when it comes to COVID."
Daily Mail

Polish heart doctor, 63, who was given SIX chances to improve his poor English after being branded 'risk to patients' is allowed to treat patients again - despite failing his seventh language test

A Polish heart doctor who was twice suspended due to his poor English skills has been given an eighth opportunity to pass his language exams by a disciplinary panel. Dr Tomasz Fryzlewicz, 63, had moved to the UK in 2006 from his home city of Krakow in Poland and worked at various NHS hospitals as a locum and also a in a non-clinical role, analysing echocardiogram data for clinical trials.
The Press

E-Cigarette Use Linked to Increased Odds of Prediabetes

THURSDAY, March 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Use of electronic cigarettes is associated with an increased likelihood of prediabetes, according to a study published online March 3 in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. Zhenyu Zhang, Ph.D., from the Peking University School of Public Health in Beijing, China, and colleagues...
The Press

Leg Cramps, Pain? It Could Be PAD

SUNDAY, Feb. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pain or cramping in your legs during physical activity may be an early sign of a condition called peripheral artery disease (PAD) -- and you should get checked out by your doctor, an expert says. PAD occurs when plaque develops in the arteries...
The Press

Vets Spot the Delta Variant in a House Cat

FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A cat in Pennsylvania that turned out to be infected with the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is the first known case of the variant occurring in a domestic feline in the United States. Whole-genome sequencing also revealed that the variant was...
