Tonsillitis almost ruined my Spice Girls dream, Sporty Spice Mel C reveals

Mel C has admitted that she’s still surprised at the success of the Spice Girls because she believes that, individually, they are “not special”.The singer, who was also known as “Sporty Spice” during her time in the chart-topping group, spoke to Annie Mac on her podcast, Changes. When speaking about her career, she revealed that she and the other Spice Girls often marvel about how well they’ve done.“We still laugh about it now because we are just so average in so many ways,” she said.“We’re not special. But we were able to create something really special that so many...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO