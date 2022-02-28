ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Children, Adults Can Transmit SARS-CoV-2 to Household Contacts

 5 days ago
Children, Adults Can Transmit SARS-CoV-2 to Household Contacts. MONDAY, Feb. 28,...

The Press

MIS-C Rare in 12- to 20-Year-Olds After COVID-19 Vaccination

WEDNESDAY, March 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is rare after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination, especially for those without evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to a study published online Feb. 22 in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health. Anna R. Yousaf,...
KIDS
The Press

Molnupiravir for Nonsevere COVID-19 Added to Living Guideline

FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Molnupiravir is recommended for patients with nonsevere COVID-19 who are at the highest risk for hospitalization, according to the updated World Health Organization living guideline on drugs for COVID-19, published online March 2 in The BMJ. Arnav Agarwal, M.D., from McMaster University in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Vaccination ups infection-acquired immunity against SARS-CoV-2

Two doses of BNT162b2 vaccine are associated with high short-term protection against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, which wanes after six months, while immunity remains high for those with infection-acquired immunity boosted with vaccination, according to a study published online Feb. 16 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
SCIENCE
Lawrence Post

“I’m young, I’m healthy, if this happens to me it won’t be that big a deal”, 17-year-old girl dies from COVID after family members begged her to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus

The 17-year-old girl reportedly died of COVID-19 complications after family members reportedly begged her to get vaccinated against the virus. The family said the teen felt sick enough to go to the ER and was hospitalized with COVID-19. While hospitalized, the teen reportedly developed hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. Health officials say it’s a rare disease that causes the immune system to stop working properly.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Waning of SARS-CoV-2 booster viral-load reduction effectiveness

The BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to reduce viral load of breakthrough infections (BTIs), an important factor affecting infectiousness. This viral-load protective effect has been waning with time post the second vaccine and later restored with a booster shot. It is currently unclear though for how long this regained effectiveness lasts. Analyzing Ct values of SARS-CoV-2 qRT-PCR tests of over 22,000 infections during a Delta-variant-dominant period in Israel, we find that this viral-load reduction effectiveness significantly declines within months post the booster dose. Adjusting for age, sex and calendric date, Ct values of RdRp gene initially increases by 2.7 [CI: 2.3-3.0] relative to unvaccinated in the first month post the booster dose, yet then decays to a difference of 1.3 [CI: 0.7-1.9] in the second month and becomes small and insignificant in the third to fourth months. The rate and magnitude of this post-booster decline in viral-load reduction effectiveness mirror those observed post the second vaccine. These results suggest rapid waning of the booster's effectiveness in reducing infectiousness, possibly affecting community-level spread of the virus.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New research suggests way to turn SARS-CoV-2 against itself

Scientists have discovered a possible new way to fight COVID-19 by turning part of SARS-CoV-2 against itself. This new strategy shows promise in mice and in human cells in a lab dish, according to the team led by researchers from the Blavatnik Institute at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children's Hospital.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 is moving between humans and wildlife around the US

In 2020, Denmark culled millions of mink to quell a source of zoonotic COVID-19 transmission, the passage of the SARS-CoV-2 virus between humans and animals. Last year, zoo animals including lions, tigers, and gorillas got sick with the virus, presumably infected by their keepers. And earlier this year, pet hamsters were implicated in precipitating a new outbreak in Hong Kong.
AGRICULTURE
The Press

Physician's Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician's Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of Feb. 28 to March 4, 2022. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.
NFL
The Press

E-Cigarette Use Linked to Increased Odds of Prediabetes

THURSDAY, March 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Use of electronic cigarettes is associated with an increased likelihood of prediabetes, according to a study published online March 3 in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. Zhenyu Zhang, Ph.D., from the Peking University School of Public Health in Beijing, China, and colleagues...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 learned the 'Alpha'bet of immune evasion

Comparative analysis of SARS-CoV-2 isolates uncovers important mutations outside the spike gene that help the Alpha variant to operate under the radar of innate immune surveillance. The continuous emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs), from Alpha to Omicron, underscores the extraordinary capability of the virus to adapt to the...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Breath Test Detects Traces of SARS-CoV-2

Traces of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can be detected in microscopically small fluid droplets exhaled during a very short time span. This is the finding of a new study from the University of Gothenburg. The measurement was carried out primarily with an advanced research instrument developed by the publishing research team.
SCIENCE
The Press

Sodium-Containing Acetaminophen May Raise Risk for CVD

MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For individuals with or without hypertension, initiation of sodium-containing acetaminophen is associated with an increased risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to a study published online Feb. 23 in the European Heart Journal. Chao Zeng, M.D., from Central South University in Changsha, China,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Potential SARS-CoV-2 kidney infection and paths to injury

Although direct kidney infection by SARS-CoV-2 remains controversial, a study based largely on autopsies shows increased tubulointerstitial fibrosis in patients with COVID-19 and suggests direct kidney infection. Moreover, in human kidney organoids, SARS-CoV-2 infection upregulates several pro-fibrotic and pro-inflammatory pathways. Refers to Jansen, J. et al. SARS-CoV-2 infects the human...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Press

AHA News: These Three Risk Factors May Have the Biggest Impact on Dementia Cases

FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Nearly half of all dementia cases in the U.S. may be linked to a dozen modifiable risk factors – most notably high blood pressure, obesity and physical inactivity, according to new research. The findings suggest a large portion of dementia cases could be prevented, especially among Black and Hispanic adults, who had the highest percentage of combined risk factors.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Press

The Press

