OK, so we don't know about you, but we're throughly excited for the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. While we all love a wedding, there's one reason we're particularly looking forward to it - and no, it isn't because Snoop Dogg is supposed to be doing a DJ set (sorry, Snoop) - but because it's apparently going to be the first time the Spice Girls are all going to be in the same room, in a social setting, in years.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO