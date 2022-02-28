CTA Passenger Hit With Gun, Shots Fired At Grand Red Line Stop

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 30-year-old man was hit in the head with a gun, after he got into an argument Monday morning while exiting the Grand station on the CTA Red Line. Police said shots also were fired during the incident, but no one was shot.

Around 9 a.m., a 30-year-old man was exiting the CTA platform at the Grand stop on the Red Line when he got into an argument that turned into a physical fight, according to Chicago police.

During the fight, someone hit the man in the head with a gun. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police said two shots were fired during the incident, but no one was shot.

No one was in custody Monday morning.

The incident happened about 7 hours after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed near the same Red Line stop.

Police said the teen was shot in the first block of East Grand Avenue just after 2 a.m., by an offender who fled on foot.

The teen was shot twice in the chest and once in the knee. He was pronounced dead at the scene.