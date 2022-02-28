ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floor collapses during Colorado house party, 3 injured

By DJ Summers, Nexstar Media Wire
 9 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Three people were taken to the hospital after the floor of a home collapsed during a house party in Colorado Saturday night.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and South Metro Fire Rescue were first called to the home in Aurora for an unknown medical problem after a 911 caller reported “people were dying” and hung up.

When authorities arrived on scene, they reported “over 100 juveniles” in the street and found “a large portion of the first floor [had] collapsed into the basement,” South Metro Fire Rescue explains .

While witnesses reported five people were trapped in the basement, firefighters were able to determine there was no one caught in the debris.

Three victims were transported to the hospital, two with minor injuries and one with serious injuries. All three were found outside the home, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Photos shared by South Metro Fire Rescue , seen below, show emergency crews responding to the home.

  • A house party of 100-150 juveniles collapsed into the basement late Saturday night.
Officials say a house party broke the home’s floor.

“Video of the incident was posted on social media, and it shows a large crowd jumping on the first floor when the collapse occurred. Numerous people violently fell into the basement and [it’s] truly remarkable that no deaths or additional injuries occurred. A Building Department official confirmed that too many people (approximately 100-150) were occupying the space and their weight caused the floor to buckle,” fire officials say .

The collapse caused a brief natural gas leak that first responders shut off. Technicians also braced the home to prevent further collapse, and are helping to find temporary housing for the now-displaced residents.

Crime & Safety
City
State
Colorado State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Norfolk man dies in South Dakota crash

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KCAU) –  A Siouxland man died last week in a two-vehicle crash, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol. On Friday night east of Box Elder, a vehicle was traveling east on I-90 when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the median, rolled, and ended up in the left westbound […]
