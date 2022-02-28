ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado’s First Gentleman Calls For Reintroducing Wolverines To High Country

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CBS4) — Colorado First Gentleman Marlon Reis is speaking in support of a plan to reintroduce wolverines to the high country....

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Record

Entire Colorado high country under avalanche warning after week of snow

Colorado’s mountains were hit with a week-long winter storm, dumping feet of snow in some areas and creating avalanche conditions in many areas. Earlier this week, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) issued an avalanche warning for much of the state, which expired Thursday night. Now CAIC has put a special avalanche advisory into effect for all mountain areas in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Gazette

Colorado Springs gets British company's first U.S. office

British-based Lumien, a company devoted to improving workforce well-being, has chosen Colorado Springs for its first U.S. office, with plans to employ up to 40 people within two years for sales, marketing and customer support. Lumien CEO and co-founder Chris Golby said Tuesday the office will open in April with...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Gentleman#Birds#Fish#Wolverines
Gazette

NEWS | America's first statewide prison radio launches in Colorado

America’s first statewide prison radio station, Inside Wire, launched March 1 in Limon Correctional Facility's education and library building. A project of the University of Denver’s Prison Arts Initiative, Inside Wire: Colorado Prison Radio originally was envisioned as a first-of-its kind project that could help build trust and connections among the more than 14,000 incarcerated listeners at Department of Corrections sites around the state, and with the staff who work at those facilities. (Video by Skyler Ballard)
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

Best high schools in Colorado

Colorado has hundreds of high schools, but do you know which ones are the best? This list from Stacker looked at all of the public and private high schools in the state to see which have the highest levels of student success.
DENVER, CO
UPI News

World's longest car restored, measures over 100 feet long

March 9 (UPI) -- A restored version of the world's longest car broke its own Guinness World Record when it was officially measured at 100 feet and 1.5 inches long. Guinness World Records said the super limousine known as the American Dream was originally built in 1986 by car customizer Jay Ohrberg and measured 60 feet long.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Denver

It’s Been 2 Years Since First COVID Case Was Diagnosed In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – Saturday marks two years since Colorado’s first COVID-19 case was diagnosed, and it comes at a time when cases continue to decline across the state. A total more than 12,000 people in Colorado have died due to COVID. “Colorado has the tenth lowest COVID-19 death rate in the nation. And that can largely be attributed to our nimble response and the sacrifices of Coloradans statewide,” said a member of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in a Friday briefing. For the first time since the CDPHE started collecting COVID-19 data, the state’s daily reported cases dropped below 100. That happened on Friday, when just 52 new cases were reported. The 7-day testing positivity rate is at around 3.3%. That’s the lowest it’s been since March of 2020. (It was nearly 30% at its peak in January.) “We will continue to prepare for whatever the future may hold for COVID-19, we will make sure disease investigations and surveillance continues to determine if they are an increase in any COVID-19 cases out there,” Colorado COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman said on Friday.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy