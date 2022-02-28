Colorado’s First Gentleman Calls For Reintroducing Wolverines To High Country

DENVER (CBS4) – Saturday marks two years since Colorado’s first COVID-19 case was diagnosed, and it comes at a time when cases continue to decline across the state. A total more than 12,000 people in Colorado have died due to COVID. “Colorado has the tenth lowest COVID-19 death rate in the nation. And that can largely be attributed to our nimble response and the sacrifices of Coloradans statewide,” said a member of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in a Friday briefing. For the first time since the CDPHE started collecting COVID-19 data, the state’s daily reported cases dropped below 100. That happened on Friday, when just 52 new cases were reported. The 7-day testing positivity rate is at around 3.3%. That’s the lowest it’s been since March of 2020. (It was nearly 30% at its peak in January.) “We will continue to prepare for whatever the future may hold for COVID-19, we will make sure disease investigations and surveillance continues to determine if they are an increase in any COVID-19 cases out there,” Colorado COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman said on Friday.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO