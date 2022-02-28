ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Hulu movies and shows you can stream right now

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 9 days ago

Hulu has some of the best movies and shows out there right now. In fact, Hulu recently set an incredible record. That said, it’s a record that the streamer would probably rather not have.

The streamer’s dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale managed to rack up 21 different Emmy nominations last fall. When the Primetime Emmys finally took place on September 19, Hulu didn’t walk away with a single Emmy. In the process, the show set a new record for most Emmy losses in a single season.

Of course, anyone who has watched The Handmaid’s Tale knows that the series was definitely robbed. It’s an incredible and riveting show that is beloved by millions of viewers. It’s also just one of so many Hulu originals that you should definitely be watching.

Here, were going to cover some of the best Hulu movies and best Hulu shows you can stream.

Best Hulu movies

So many people out there fail to realize that Hulu is home to some of the best movies out there. From new releases to beloved favorites and even cult classics, there’s so much great content on Hulu that you won’t find elsewhere.

Right now, for example, The King’s Man movie is the most popular movie on Hulu. That’s right, this is a brand new 2022 release and it’s already streaming on Hulu! You’re lucky if The King’s Man hits Netflix by the end of next year, let alone this year.

Don’t Breathe 2 is another new movie you can stream on Hulu. So is Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, and both of these horror movies are on Hulu’s top 10 list right now. Other films in the streamer’s top 10 include Spider-Man: Homecoming, All About the Benjamins, Venom, and The Proposal.

The latest Hulu new releases are also out for March right here!

If you don’t subscribe to Hulu, you’re definitely missing out.

Best Hulu shows right now

As we mentioned, there are tons of excellent movies available on Hulu. Thousands, even. But people really love Hulu for all the TV series you can stream.

The best Hulu shows are talked about far and wide, including all the great Hulu originals that have been coming out lately. Plus, on top of that, Hulu is the exclusive streaming home to so many FX shows that generate tons of buzz. Reservation Dogs alone is worth a Hulu subscription!

Nine Perfect Strangers is definitely the most talked-about Hulu original show of the past year. The ensemble cast includes Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, and so many more big names. It was created by David E. Kelley and it has everyone buzzing right now.

As for Hulu’s top 10 list of TV shows, there are some big titles on there. It goes without saying that Abbott Elementary is #1, and you should definitely check it out if you’re not already a fan. This Is Us, The Resident, black-ish, and the Hulu original Dollface are also on the top 10 list right now.

That’s all just the tip of the iceberg on Hulu. If you’re not already a subscriber, you’d have to be crazy not to start a Hulu free trial.

Hulu plans with movies & TV shows

There are three main Hulu plans that offer more variety than any other streaming service out there. Then there are three additional bundles that include Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

You can choose from one of four plans starting at just $6.99 if all you want is on-demand streaming. Or, you can also add live TV streaming to watch more than 75 channels live!

Here are Hulu’s core streaming plans:

  • Hulu streaming: $6.99
  • Streaming with no ads: $12.99

You can also opt for the ultimate bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. Then, you can add live TV on top of these bundles.

  • Hulu/Disney+/ESPN+: $13.99
  • Streaming with no ads: $19.99
  • Hulu/Disney+/ESPN+ & Live TV: $69.99
  • Hulu/Disney+/ESPN+ (No Ads) & Live TV: $75.99

Look at how much money you can save if you cut the cord! Who needs a pricey pay TV plan when you can get all the best channels on Hulu anyway?

Here are some of Hulu’s Live TV channels:

  • Entertainment channels include BET, Bravo, Comedy Central, E!, Freeform, Lifetime, MTV, TBS, TNT, VH1, and USA
  • Family-friendly channels include Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Universal Kids, and Boomerang
  • Educational channels include Discovery, History, NASA, and National Geographic
  • National sports channels include ESPN, FS1, SEC, BTN, and ACCN
  • National news channels include CNN, Fox News, ABC News, MSNBC, and CNBC

On top of all that, you also get cloud DVR service with 50 hours of recording. Additionally, you can add the following premium channels to your subscription:

  • HBO Max: $14.99/month
  • Cinemax: $9.99/month
  • Showtime: $10.99/month
  • Starz: $8.99/month

Hulu free trial

Some streaming services don’t offer any free trials. Others give you a week for free. With Hulu, you get a full month. That’s right, folks… the Hulu free trial is one full month long!

What’s more, it’s not just the entry-level Hulu plans that offer free trials. You can get your first month of Hulu ($6.99), Hulu No Ads ($12.99), or Hulu + Live TV ($69.99) for free!

The best Hulu movies on the service are all awesome. On top of that, Hulu’s original shows are really outstanding right now. If you’re not already a subscriber, you should absolutely start a free trial as soon as possible.

