ROIDMI EVA, the certain result of hand mop washing recognized on Indiegogo

Go beyond cleaning your floors and sterilize them at the same time with the Roidmi Eve Plus self-emptying robot vacuum and mop. Once dirt enters the dust collector, it sterilizes particles and deodorizes them to prevent mold and odors from forming. Moreover, this self-emptying robot vacuum and mop includes a unique rear suction dust collection. It’s quieter and more efficient than traditional dust collectors! The shorter air duct also provides quicker dust collection and fewer blockages. The Roidmi Eve Plus is also equipped with 2,700 Pa of suction power. This power works to suck out dirt from the depths of floor gaps. In fact, it targets along walls and edges to leave no dirt or dust behind. The TOF wall tracking sensor identifies walls, and the side brush rotations automatically adjust to leave no corners uncleaned. Overall, the digital brushless motor and air duct technology provide efficient cleaning.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO