Ole Miss AD Keith Carter gets new contract

In this Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, file photo, Keith Carter speaks at a press conference at the Manning Center in Oxford, Miss.

OXFORD — Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter received a four-year contract extension in January that upped his annual salary to $1.1 million, Ole Miss announced Monday.

Carter is in his third year as the Rebels’ athletics director. He was the interim athletics director before taking the job full-time in November 2019.

Among his biggest moves as athletics director was the hiring of football coach Lane Kiffin, who led Ole Miss to the Sugar Bowl last season.

“Since taking the reins of Ole Miss Athletics in 2019, Keith has demonstrated exemplary leadership and instilled a culture of excellence in our athletics program," Ole Miss chancellor Glenn F. Boyce said in a statement. "His strong record of success, focus on enhancing the student-athlete experience and excellent management skills have led Ole Miss Athletics into a new era of success as seen in how our programs are competing and winning at every level."