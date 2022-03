Faraday Future is edging closer to the start of production of its FF91, an electric crossover first unveiled to the world in early 2017. The California-based electric-vehicle startup on Wednesday unveiled the first production-intent example of the FF91 at its plant in Hanford, California, and said the first customer examples remain on track to enter production in the third quarter of 2022.

HANFORD, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO