NFL Legend Joe Namath Ditches Russian Vodka At His Florida Restaurants

As a boycott of Russian products grows, one of the latest to get involved is an NFL legend turned Florida restauranteur.

Bars across the state have been showing their support for Ukraine by pulling Russian vodka from their shelves.

Over the weekend, Pro Football Hall of Famer, former New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath said he was doing just that to get a message to the people of Russia to "get on their leader Putin and let him know they're doing the wrong thing."

Namath is co-owner of Charlie & Joe's at Love Street, a complex with four restaurants and bars in Jupiter.