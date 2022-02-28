ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminn County, TN

McMinn County woman accused of child sex crimes arraigned in court

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 8 days ago

ATHENS, Tenn. ( WATE ) — An Englewood woman indicted on more than a dozen child rape charges appeared in McMinn County court for her arraignment Monday morning.

Ruble plummets as sanctions bite, sending Russians to banks

Melissa Blair, 38 , briefly appeared in court Monday morning, where a discussion about whether she’s allowed on county school property concluded that she would still be able to drop her children off at their school, but she cannot enter the premises. Blair had previously posted her $100,000 bail after the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office announced that she had been indicted on more than 20 sex charges involving juvenile high school students.

Investigators said Blair had traded items for sexual encounters with male students who attend McMinn Central High School.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CW4Oe_0eRRKD1q00
    Melissa Blair walks into a McMinn County courtroom for her arraignment on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo: WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Lw1l_0eRRKD1q00
    Melissa Blair walks into a McMinn County courtroom for her arraignment on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo: WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nxudd_0eRRKD1q00
    Melissa Blair stands before the judge in a McMinn County courtroom for her arraignment on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo: WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xII13_0eRRKD1q00
    Melissa Blair and her attorney stand before the judge in a McMinn County courtroom for her arraignment on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo: WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1olpm9_0eRRKD1q00
    Melissa Blair and her attorney stand before the judge in a McMinn County courtroom for her arraignment on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo: WATE)

Blair is charged with 18 counts of aggravated statutory rape, four counts of human trafficking by patronizing prostitution and one count of solicitation.

School and police officials have emphasized that Blair is not, nor has she ever been, a school employee. Blair is not allowed to go to the school where the victims attend or attended.

McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said all nine victims were students at McMinn Central High School. Two of the nine victims are now adults while seven are still under 18.

Sexual Assault Center shares ways to ID child abuse red flags

Sheriff Guy also said law enforcement believes there may be additional juvenile victims and are encouraging these potential victims and their parents to contact the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office.

Blair’s next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, May 9.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mcminn County, TN
Englewood, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Mcminn County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Athens, TN
City
Englewood, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Prostitution#Sex Crimes#Child Rape#Child Abuse#Russians#Wate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy