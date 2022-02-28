ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UPDATE 1-Verallia temporarily halts production at plant in Western Ukraine

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

(Adds comment, details)

Feb 28 (Reuters) - French glass bottle maker Verallia will temporarily halt production at its Zorya site in Western Ukraine to protect its staff, the company said on the fifth day after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the country.

Verallia said on Monday it plans to keep two furnaces running hot for the time being, but it might completely halt production if the situation in the country worsens, a statement said.

“We have decided to temporarily shut down production - in line with our crisis plans - in an orderly and controlled manner at the present time in order to protect the workforce,” said Dirk Bissel, the head of the group’s German branch.

The group said it had last year generated around 50 million euros ($56 million) in sales in the country, where it sells half its products locally and exports most of the remainder to other parts of Europe.

Verallia posted revenue of 2.67 billion euros for last year. ($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Reporting by Sarah Morland, Editing by Dominique Vidalon, Bernard Orr)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Ukraine#Plant#Russia#French#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

352K+
Followers
296K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy