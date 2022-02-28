Jennifer Sey and Her Side of the Story of Leaving a Big Job at Levi Strauss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When I fantasize about my dream house, I picture a big, open kitchen, gorgeous infinity pool and sprawling mountain views. Sure, I envision a nice walk-in pantry as well but I’ve never really gone as far as to wish for an entire grocery store inside my house. Apparently, Khloé Kardashian dreams a little bigger than most because her sister Kourtney just gave us an inside look at Khloé’s new pantry and it’s definitely giving us more grocery store vibes than pantry vibes. I’ve had entire apartments smaller than Khloé’s new pantry. You can go check out all of the impressive pics over on Kourtney’s website, Poosh.

