ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Peep The Final Trailer To Sony’s ‘Morbius’

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qf8IA_0eRRGOJJ00

Source: Courtesy of Sony Pictures / Sony

After years of getting pushed back due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Morbius is finally about to hit theaters and today Sony has dropped the final trailer to the Spider-Man spinoff before it’s April 1st release date.

In the latest trailer to Morbius , we basically get what we’ve seen before with scenes of how Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) went from a man on death’s door to becoming an blood craving vampire in an attempt to cure himself of his disease, but it does seem like Michael Keaton will be playing a larger role than originally thought. Seemingly coming off as an ally to Michael Morbius, Keaton (who may or may not be playing The Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming ), advises Morbius to “discover who you’re meant to be” before Morbius goes on a rampage taking out gun-toting mercenaries and other bad guys.

While there’s no word on who his antagonist will be in the film (won’t be Spidey), the film will be set in the Venom -verse where Tom Hardy’s iteration of the classic Spider-Man villain reigns supreme, so it should be interesting to see if Venom makes a cameo in some capacity.

Check out the trailer to Morbius below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it hits theaters on April 1 or if you’ll just wait till it hits streaming services some time after.

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

Sony sets ‘Morbius’ for new April 1 release date

On Friday, Sony announced that their oft-delayed Morbius film has been given a new release date of April 1, 2022. The film was originally scheduled to be released on January 28 of this year but was delayed due to concerns over the current surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Tom Hardy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures Sony#Spidey#Venom
HipHopWired

Lena Waithe To Produce ‘Verzuz’ Doc, Swizz And Timbaland On Board

The Hip-Hop community is about get a deeper appreciation for Verzuz. Lena Waithe is set to produce a documentary on the battle platform that provided us so much fun during quarantine. As per Complex the Chicago, Illinois native has secured the opportunity of a lifetime. According to the report her company Hillman Grad Productions has been contracted […]
MOVIES
Variety

The Suite Life: Why These Hollywood Executives Are Suddenly Hot Commodities

Click here to read the full article. It’s a pretty sweet time to be a top executive in Hollywood. A series of high-profile mergers and acquisitions, and the arrival of some tech giants looking to break into the entertainment business, has put a premium on corporate talent. All industry eyes have turned to Discovery chief David Zaslav to see what he has planned once his company’s merger with WarnerMedia is consummated, and speculation is running rampant about who deep-pocketed streamers Apple and Netflix may be planning to hire. All of this jockeying is coming as the industry is experiencing a “once-in-a-generation seismic...
ECONOMY
Deadline

Second Annual Cinema Week Set To Kick Off This Fall

Click here to read the full article. The second annual Cinema Week will take place from September 26 through October 2nd, 2022. Developed and executed by FILMFROG Marketing LLC and Cinema Week LLC, as a means of celebrating the culture of moviegoing—and supporting the exhibition industry hit hard by the pandemic—Cinema Week launched in June of last year, showcasing exclusive in-theater content and activations, as well as giveaways and special guests, in hopes of reenergizing audiences around the theatrical experience. “The inaugural Cinema Week delivered on its mission to rally exhibitors and re-engage moviegoers, and with the support of the exhibition community,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy