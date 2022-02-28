ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

New game offers highest ever jackpot for Florida Lottery scratch-off

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 9 days ago

The Florida Lottery is introducing a new scratch-off game called 500X THE CASH.

The new game will offer the largest top prize ever for a scratch-off game from the state at $25 million, according to a Florida Lottery press release.

At $50 per ticket, the game is offering more than $1.5 billion in cash prizes with overall odds of winning at least something at 1-in-4.5.

Lottery players through April 11 can also use nonwinning X THE CASH tickets, as there are other versions beyond 500X THE CASH, for what’s called the Xtra Bonus Play Promotion, in which they will have a chance to win $450,000 in cash prizes, according to the release. In each of the two drawings, two winners will receive $25,000, 20 will receive $5,000, and 75 will receive $1,000.

On Monday, the Florida Lottery also debuted three additional scratch-off games: DOUBLE YOUR MONEY, BONUS CASH, AND WILD DOUGH.

Prices for those games range from $1 to $5 and offer more than $125 million in prizes.

The new scratch-off games are expected to be available everywhere by Wednesday.

