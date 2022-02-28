Charlie Day Relives His Phish Clifford Ball Experience On ‘Always Sunny Podcast’ [Video]

The quality of It's Always Sunny has dipped in recent years, says Petr Knava. Yet The Always Sunny Podcast, launched last fall, is breathing new life into the show. "With Sunny (among many other shows) writer and producer Megan Ganz behind the scenes—and in the room, though not often on the mic—as producer, the It’s Always Sunny podcast is composed of, as previously stated, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Rob McElhenney, sat around a table, shooting the sh*t, sometimes hilariously replicating some of the interpersonal dynamics seen on the show, and sometimes delightfully subverting them," says Knava. "Most often following a weekly schedule, the guys have just hit their twenty-first episode, and things just keep getting better. They started out with just audio, but with the sixteenth installment—the one about the second season classic, ‘The Gang Runs For Office’—they added video, and just like that the essential listening became essential viewing. It’s still perfectly doable to take in the show with sound only, and obviously that goes a long way towards being able to absorb it while doing other things, but the visual component adds a hell of a lot."

