A new update for Sony's Horizon Forbidden West has today released across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. Ever since the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn was released a couple of weeks back, Guerrilla Games has continued to push out substantial new updates on a weekly basis that have continued to sizably improve the title. As of today, that trend has continued once again with the addition of patch 1.07.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO