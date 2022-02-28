ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

The Role of Inter-Family Loans in Estate Plans

By Rebecca Rosenberger Smolen, Amy Neifeld Shkedy
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many reasons, parents may not always want to completely part with gifts of funds to their children until their deaths, and may decide that making a loan would be more consistent with their overall objectives. The simplest way for parents to financially help out their children is to...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Students to pay off loans into their 60s, plans say

Students who start university next year could be paying off their loans for 40 years after graduating, under new government plans for England. Under the current system, loans are written off after 30 years. The government says extending the repayment period, as part of a student finance shake-up, will reduce...
BUSINESS
Kankakee Daily Journal

Choosing an executor is a vital part of the estate planning process

Dear Dave: What exactly is an executor, and what part do they play in someone’s will? — Gabe. Dear Gabe: Simply put, an executor manages the last will and testament of someone who dies. Acting as an executor is an honor and a huge responsibility. As the designated representative of the deceased, executors are responsible for making sure the deceased’s assets are distributed according to the will. Executors deal with probate court, tell everyone who needs to know about the death, pay outstanding debt, distribute assets, and generally represent the deceased person whenever needed.
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Social Security Schedule: Here’s When the First March 2022 Checks Arrive

The third round of updated social security checks will be going out this month. These checks have a 5.9% increase added to them. If you get social security checks, you probably know what day you can expect your benefits to arrive. However, if you’re new to benefits, you might be wondering when you can expect them. The social security payment schedule is easy. Benefits go out on Wednesdays. Holidays can sometimes impact the payment schedule. When that happens, the SSA releases an updated schedule. Generally, though, you can expect your payment to arrive on a Wednesday.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
NBC San Diego

When It Comes to a Will Or Estate Plan, Don't Just Set It and Forget It

Health issues and remarriage might prompt you to update your will, but be aware of other life changes that require a review of your estate plan, say experts. Frequent triggers also include changes in health of executors and guardians; changes in laws, which may impact tax and legal strategies; and changes in state residence, which can also impact planning.
ECONOMY
Law.com

New Group to Promote Attorneys of Color in Mass Torts Includes Atlanta Lawyer

The group cited Law.com stats that nonwhite attorneys, on average, got about 5% of MDL leadership appointments from 2016-2019. Shades of Mass, located at www.shadesofmass.org, will provide networking and educational opportunities for lawyers of color. Board members include Larry Taylor, of The Cochran Firm, and Beasley Allen’s Navan Ward, president...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estates#Inheritance Tax#Tax Benefits#Gift Tax
Portland Tribune

Federal judge puts brakes on Oregon's housing love-letter ban

Injunction might overturn plan to give diverse communities more opportunities for homeownership. A federal judge this month put an initial stop to Oregon's first-of-its-kind ban on "love letters" in real estate transactions, a state law that took effect Jan. 1 and will likely see action at the federal appeals court or even the Supreme Court.
OREGON STATE
Law.com

Does My Client Have a Whistleblower Rewards Claim?

Whistleblowers are finally being recognized for the tremendous value they add, and courage they exude, in bringing misconduct to light. Whistleblowers are having a moment. Several individuals have made major forays into the public consciousness for blowing the whistle on their employers. They include, most recently, the Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen and the Theranos whistleblowers Tyler Shultz and Erika Cheung. Federal legislators have likewise introduced a number of bills to add legal protections and financial incentives for individuals interested in stepping forward with information about violations of antitrust, consumer protection and consumer finance laws. And, just last fall, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission awarded the largest-known single award—$200 million—under the whistleblower programs established by the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010.
LAW
Law.com

Treating Law Firm Associates as Fungible Billing Units Will Backfire

“FBU” is not a term I was taught in law school. Rather, I learned it while observing an otherwise great law firm implode. The crisis this firm…. “FBU” is not a term I was taught in law school. Rather, I learned it while observing an otherwise great law firm implode.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Law.com

Class Action Against USAA Over Stacking Premiums Removed to Fed Court

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Burns White on Thursday removed an automotive insurance class action against USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint accuses USAA of unjustly profiting by charging policyholders an additional premium for stacking coverage while not providing a stacking coverage benefit to policyholders. The court action was filed by Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith, Schmidt Kramer PC, the Shub Law Firm, and Jack Goodrich & Associates. The case is 2:22-cv-00813, Berardi v. USAA General Indemnity Company.
LAW
Law.com

Employment Complaint Against Pepperidge Farm Removed to CT Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed a lawsuit against Pepperidge Farm, the maker of Goldfish crackers and Milano cookies, to Connecticut District Court. The complaint, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by Cicchiello & Cicchiello on behalf of Ana Roubert. The case is 3:22-cv-00346, Roubert v. Pepperidge Farm Incorporated.
CONNECTICUT STATE
EJEducation

Financial Focus- Estate Planning for Blended Families.

If you’re in a blended family, you’re already aware of the emotional and financial issues involved in your daily life. But what about the future? When it’s time to do your estate planning – and it’s never too soon for that – you’ll need to be aware of the entanglements and complexities that can get in the way of your vision for leaving the legacy you desire.

Comments / 0

Community Policy