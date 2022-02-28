ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

A stadium with a roof? Washington likely to break with tradition among Northeast teams

By BY MICHAEL PHILLIPS Richmond Times-Dispatch
 5 days ago

In 2006, voters in Kansas City were asked two questions related to the future of their pro sports teams.

First, would they approve a sales tax increase to fund an $850 million renovation to the two pro sports stadiums in town, those used by baseball's Royals and football's Chiefs?

Second, would they approve an additional $170 million so that those stadiums could share a retractable roof for climate control?

Then-NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue sweetened the pot, promising the city would host a Super Bowl if it approved both.

Voters said yes to the renovations, but no to the roof.

Football fans have traditionally embraced late-season games in the snow and elements, particularly in the Northeast, where New England, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington all play in open-air stadiums, as do Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Carolina.

Those days may be numbered, though.

As the Washington Commanders shop for a new stadium, the question is not whether it will have an enclosure, but what kind of enclosure it will have.

The team is scouting three locations in Virginia for its new stadium, and one lawmaker who saw the team's planning documents said renderings included a semi-translucent roof, like the one at the new SoFi Stadium in California.

The SoFi roof is not retractable, but the sides of the stadium can open to the elements, creating an open-air feel. AT&T Stadium in Dallas has a similar option, but the roof can also open.

Washington president Jason Wright said it's a decision with implications far beyond football.

"I think there's a lot of consideration when you think about a business that expands beyond the core of football," he said during a speech at The Economic Club of Washington D.C. "People don't necessarily want a venue that is just there for 8 or 10 events a year, or we have a few big concerts, maybe 15 a year.

"So there are considerations on making sure it's climate controlled in a way where you can have 100 events a year and have a retail/hospitality complex around it that really drives commerce and drives jobs year-round."

Washington has never played in an indoor stadium. A few years ago, before Wright signed on, an architecture firm retained by the team released renderings of a new stadium that was fully outdoors, that included a moat around the stadium.

Wright laughed when asked if that was still in play.

"No no no," he said. "No wave pool on the outside."

He added: "But what I did like about that, though, is the idea of trying to think outside the box of what a normal venue could be, and that's the way we're thinking about it."

With the NFL adding an extra game to its schedules, teams now play even deeper into January.

Washington's new stadium would also likely be in the running for events like the Final Four and major concerts and events.

For Wright, that's reason enough to ensure those events don't have to worry about the Washington weather.

