TONIGHT AT 5:30 & 11: At one pet store, a new friend will cost you - up to 128% interest

PUYALLUP, Wash. — When businesses charges high prices or questionable fees, I’m on the case.

So when I started to hear how much a Washington-based pet store chain is billing for dogs, I looked into it: thousands of dollars, plus interest rates over 100 percent, and a line item on the receipt that had me asking more questions.

Tonight at 5:30 and 11 on KIRO 7 see the results of our investigation, including the first-ever on camera interview with the owner of this national business.

Watch on KIRO 7, your streaming device, your smart TV or the KIRO 7 App.

©2022 Cox Media Group