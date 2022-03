Wheat is the most widely used crop in the world. It makes up 20% of the calories consumed by humans. Whether it's a loaf of bread or a box of pasta, you've likely never had to worry about whether your favorite wheat-based product is available at your local grocery store. That's because scientists and farmers have been working for centuries to continuously develop a global crop that grows well, tastes good and stands up to threats from disease and weather changes.

DAVIS, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO