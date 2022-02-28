Session grinds on in Pierre

PIERRE – A bill that would authorize the Board of Regents to begin construction on Frost Arena has cleared its final major hurdle in the state Legislature. House Bill 1022 passed in the Senate Monday and is now headed to the governor’s desk.
BROOKINGS – An assistant professor and two sport and recreation administration graduate students at South Dakota State University are assisting the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks on a survey to gather the public’s input for the 2023 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, or SCORP. Hung-Ling (Stella) Liu...
Regulations for Nebraska's new casino gambling industry are continuing to take "baby steps." The state's Racing and Gaming Commission last month approved an authorized gaming operator application — which is essentially the licensing form for companies that want to open a casino — as well as background check applications for managers and other key operators.
