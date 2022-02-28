ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Session grinds on in Pierre

By Feb 28, 2022
Brookings Register
 8 days ago

There are so many things happening in Pierre...

Brookings Register

Frost Arena renovation bill headed to governor’s desk

PIERRE – A bill that would authorize the Board of Regents to begin construction on Frost Arena has cleared its final major hurdle in the state Legislature. House Bill 1022 passed in the Senate Monday and is now headed to the governor’s desk.
BROOKINGS, SD
Brookings Register

SDSU helps SDGFP with outdoor recreation survey

BROOKINGS – An assistant professor and two sport and recreation administration graduate students at South Dakota State University are assisting the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks on a survey to gather the public’s input for the 2023 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, or SCORP. Hung-Ling (Stella) Liu...
HEALTH
Lincoln Journal Star

Nebraska casino rules grinding through review process

Regulations for Nebraska's new casino gambling industry are continuing to take "baby steps." The state's Racing and Gaming Commission last month approved an authorized gaming operator application — which is essentially the licensing form for companies that want to open a casino — as well as background check applications for managers and other key operators.
NEBRASKA STATE
Brookings Register

Kollars running for sheriff

BROOKINGS – Jeff Kollars has announced his candidacy for Brookings County sheriff. The Brookings County general elections are scheduled for Nov. 8.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD

