Is Technology Causing Us to Be Less Sociable?

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – A lot of industries have the ‘help wanted’ sign out, including cyber security. The industry says there’s a shortage of more than 500-thousand information security professionals in the u-s alone and more than four-million globally. Experts say that’s one of the reasons hackers are so prevalent and successful. On Tuesday night, several area companies are partnered with the University of Kentucky to address the worker shortage. This comes amidst fears of cyber attacks. Justin Perron, is the CEO of 13 Layers, a Kentucky-based managed cyber security services company. Every day, Perron’s company monitors existing malicious traffic that’s communicating with someone’s network. While the conflict between Ukraine and Russia is happening overseas, experts like Perron are boots are on the ground in cyberspace.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO