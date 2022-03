In a previous article, I talked about Hillbilly Music, the Appalachian predecessor to modern country music. This music, notably captured during the Bristol Sessions was the result of decades of blending and sharing of culture. Black and white musicians found common ground in their musical traditions. As a result, those traditions began to blend. Before long, it was hard to tell which aspects of the music came from which culture. By the time Ralph Peer set up his recording equipment in Bristol, it was no longer “Black music” or “white music.” Instead, it was wholly American and distinctly Appalachian.

