State wants Portland man to be held without bail for killing

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A judge is considering whether to permanently revoke bail for a man charged last year in a 2011 killing in Portland.

Abdi Awad was at the Maine State Prison serving a sentence for aggravated assault when he was charged last August with murder in the death of Allen MacLean, 41, of South Portland, 10 years earlier.

On Monday, prosecutors argued that bail should be revoked to ensure he remains in custody. The judge plans to issue a ruling later.

Police say witnesses heard a gunshot and then saw MacLean run from behind a building and across a street before collapsing on a sidewalk.

Awad was serving a 12-year sentence at the Maine State Prison when he was arrested. He completed that sentence but remains in the Cumberland County Jail because of the murder charge.

NC contractor fined over deaths of 2 workers in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Federal regulators fined a North Carolina electrical contractor more than $40,000 following the deaths of two young apprentices who were electrocuted while repairing downed utility lines after a storm in Alabama last year. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced the penalties Tuesday against Pike...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
