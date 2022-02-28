ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah lawmakers push to strengthen bullying reporting rules

By Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah lawmakers advanced a proposal on Friday that would require schools throughout the state collect additional data on bullying, including bullied students’ race, gender, age and disability status.

The proposal comes less than a year after a Black fifth-grader from North Salt Lake City died by suicide following reports of bullying. Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor was the target of repeated harassment from other students for her skin color, eye brows, a beauty mark on her forehead and for being autistic.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Sandra Hollins said Friday that new reporting requirements would foster better understanding the nature of school bullying, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

“We need to be able to know what is happening and know the story to be able to implement plans in our school system,” the Salt Lake City Democrat, who is Black, said in an education Committee.

After passing through the committee on an 8-3 vote, the proposal now heads to the full House for consideration. Hollins, who is Black, said she plans to make some updates to the measure, but hopes the urgency of the matter pushes lawmakers to pass it.

It comes amid a nationwide reckoning over racism that has compelled legislatures and school boards to confront pervasive racism and bullying, including in Las Vegas, Minnesota and New Mexico.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
State
Minnesota State
City
North Salt Lake, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
State
Utah State
The Associated Press

Masks no longer required as Maine Legislature gathers

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers are reconvening without a mask requirement for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Legislative leaders lifted the mask mandate this week, and the full Legislature was gathering for the first time since then on Wednesday. Anger boiled over last year when...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bullying#Lawmakers#Ap#The Salt Lake Tribune#Democrat#House
The Associated Press

Ringhand won’t seek reelection to state Senate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Another member of the Wisconsin state Senate is retiring. Democrat Janis Ringhand of Evansville announced Wednesday she won’t seek reelection this fall. Ringhand was first elected to the state Assembly in 2010 and to the Senate in 2014. She currently serves as the assistant minority leader.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

WHO issues COVID testing advice, long after critics’ call

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization says it has issued guidance advising people on how to test themselves for the coronavirus, months after critics said the lack of recommendations was compromising efforts to stop the pandemic in poor countries. At a press briefing on Wednesday, WHO director-general Tedros...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Associated Press

NC contractor fined over deaths of 2 workers in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Federal regulators fined a North Carolina electrical contractor more than $40,000 following the deaths of two young apprentices who were electrocuted while repairing downed utility lines after a storm in Alabama last year. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced the penalties Tuesday against Pike...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

793K+
Followers
400K+
Post
356M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy