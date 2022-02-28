ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Closing syringe programs will lead to more HIV infections

By Corrie Pikul-Brown
Futurity
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing a simulation modeling approach, researchers estimate that closing syringe services programs, even for one year, will cause cases of HIV to rise. Syringe services programs—sites where people who use drugs can access sterile syringes and dispose of injection equipment—often face political backlash. But the new study shows the effectiveness of...

www.futurity.org

Comments / 6

Jewles
8d ago

Our Vets die waiting for medical services while drug addicts that are a burden on society get clean needles. America is going into the crapper.

Reply(1)
6
Related
Elkhart Truth

CDC Estimates US COVID Infections Now Close to 140 million

WEDNESDAY, March 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The United States has had about 140 million COVID infections since the start of the pandemic, new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. That number is far higher than the 74.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide as of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Futurity

How factory robots lead to human deaths

The automation of US manufacturing, robots replacing people on factory floors, is fueling a rising mortality rate among working-age adults, according to a new study. As reported in the journal Demography, researchers found evidence of a causal link between automation and increasing mortality, driven largely by increased “deaths of despair,” such as suicides and drug overdoses, particularly among males and females aged 45 to 54.
ENGINEERING
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Health bills aimed at HIV care, lead, more moving through the state Legislature

The Georgia House passed legislation Tuesday that could give Medicaid coverage to thousands of uninsured residents who have HIV. The chamber approved House Bill 1192 with a bipartisan 136-14 vote. If enacted by the General Assembly, the legislation would instruct the state’s Department of Community Health to apply to the feds for a waiver that would extend Medicaid to low-income Georgians living with HIV.
ATLANTA, GA
Futurity

Taller people may be more likely to get colorectal cancer

Taller adults may be more likely than shorter ones to develop colorectal cancer or colon polyps that can later become malignant, a new meta-analysis shows. While the association between taller height and colorectal cancer has been previously investigated, researchers say those studies offered conflicting results, carried inconsistent measures of height, and failed to include the risk of adenomas, which are precancerous colon polyps.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiv Infection#Infectious Diseases#Syringes#American#Brown University
MedicalXpress

Syringe program user survey shows 'stunning' fentanyl surge

Use of the illicitly produced opioid fentanyl has surged by a "stunning" extent in Washington, said the lead researcher involved in a survey of nearly 1,000 people who use syringe-service program sites across the state. According to the newly published survey findings, 42% of the respondents said they had used...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
HIV
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
Futurity

Opioids, even before pregnancy, harm male rat offspring

Opioid use before pregnancy—not even during pregnancy itself—can result in a higher likelihood that a mother’s male offspring will develop type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome, two studies show. Both type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. The studies...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Futurity

Why American farmers keep losing money

New research digs deeper into the question of why, despite the extraordinary productivity of US agriculture, US farm operators are systematically losing money. US agricultural systems are world leaders in the production of food, fuel, and fiber. This high level of production enables consumers to spend an average of only 8.6% of their disposable income on food, a percentage that has trended downward since 1960.
AGRICULTURE
Futurity

Tiny needles ease peanut allergies in mice

Treating peanut allergies with microneedles could significantly improve desensitization by directly targeting the allergen to the skin, a new study with mice shows. The method could provide greater protection from severe allergic reactions for millions of people. The researchers tested a dermal stamp containing peanut-coated microneedles on mice by applying...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

First-in-human immunoPET imaging of HIV-1 infection using Zr-labeled VRC01 broadly neutralizing antibody

A major obstacle to achieving long-term antiretroviral (ART) free remission or functional cure of HIV infection is the presence of persistently infected cells that establish a long-lived viral reservoir. HIV largely resides in anatomical regions that are inaccessible to routine sampling, however, and non-invasive methods to understand the longitudinal tissue-wide burden of HIV persistence are urgently needed. Positron emission tomography (PET) imaging is a promising strategy to identify and characterize the tissue-wide burden of HIV. Here, we assess the efficacy of using immunoPET imaging to characterize HIV reservoirs and identify anatomical foci of persistent viral transcriptional activity using a radiolabeled HIV Env-specific broadly neutralizing antibody, 89Zr-VRC01, in HIV-infected individuals with detectable viremia and on suppressive ART compared to uninfected controls (NCT03729752). We also assess the relationship between PET tracer uptake in tissues and timing of ART initiation and direct HIV protein expression in CD4 T cells obtained from lymph node biopsies. We observe significant increases in 89Zr-VRC01 uptake in various tissues (including lymph nodes and gut) in HIV-infected individuals with detectable viremia (N"‰="‰5) and on suppressive ART (N"‰="‰5) compared to uninfected controls (N"‰="‰5). Importantly, PET tracer uptake in inguinal lymph nodes in viremic and ART-suppressed participants significantly and positively correlates with HIV protein expression measured directly in tissue. Our strategy may allow non-invasive longitudinal characterization of residual HIV infection and lays the framework for the development of immunoPET imaging in a variety of other infectious diseases.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy