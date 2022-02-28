ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Welcome to Las Vegas sign to light up in support of Ukraine

The Associated Press
 9 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Strip’s iconic welcome sign will be showing support for an embattled Ukraine at war with Russia.

KSNV-TV in Las Vegas reports the famous Welcome to Las Vegas sign will be lit up in blue and yellow, the colors of Ukraine’s flag. beginning at sunset Monday.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Taft announced the lighting change in a tweet on Sunday.

He did not say how long the lights would stay those colors.

It is not unusual for the welcome sign, on the south end of The Strip, to be lit up for various causes.

Ukraine is now in its fifth day of war since Russia’s invasion of the country. More than half a million people have fled.

